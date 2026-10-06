



The 85-room development opposite Serena Golf will feature swimming pools, a restaurant, event spaces and sports facilities.

Hotel chain Sercotel plans to open a new four-star hotel in Los Alcázares in mid-2027, expanding its presence in the Region of Murcia and strengthening its holiday accommodation portfolio.

The hotel will be built on Avenida Príncipe Felipe, opposite the Serena Golf course, and will offer 85 rooms alongside facilities designed for leisure, sport and events.

Plans include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a restaurant, and meeting and function spaces. An adjoining plot will accommodate padel courts and areas for activities including CrossFit, HYROX and boxing. A children’s club and poolside bar are also planned.

The development will become Sercotel’s sixth hotel in the Region of Murcia. The chain currently operates the four-star Amistad and JC1 hotels in Murcia city, the four-star Alfonso XIII and three-star Carlos III in Cartagena, and the three-star Riscal in Puerto Lumbreras.

For Los Alcázares, the opening will add a sixth four-star hotel to its accommodation offering. The municipality currently has 11 establishments: eight hotels, one aparthotel and two guesthouses.

The project forms part of a wider expansion by Sercotel along Spain’s Mediterranean coast. The company also plans to open a four-star aparthotel in Santa Pola and a three-star hotel in Benidorm, both in Alicante province.

According to the chain, the three additions are intended to expand its presence in the holiday market and complement its established portfolio of urban hotels.