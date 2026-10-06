



From weddings and family gatherings to special occasions, Hotel Montepiedra in Dehesa de Campoamor offers flexible spaces and tailored dining to help hosts create an event of their own.

Every celebration has its own character. Some call for an elegant indoor setting and a seated meal; others suit an informal outdoor gathering, with drinks, conversation and food to share.

At Hotel Montepiedra in Dehesa de Campoamor, the approach is to shape the venue, catering and services around each occasion. With indoor and outdoor spaces available, organisers can choose a setting that suits both the season and the style of their event.

Dining to suit the occasion

Food plays a central role in any celebration, and the hotel offers several ways to serve it. Options range from finger food and cocktail receptions to seated dining, with menus that can be adapted to guests’ tastes and the atmosphere hosts want to create.

The suggested menus provide a starting point, with scope to develop a more personalised selection.

A celebration might begin with an outdoor drinks reception before moving inside for a seated meal. Alternatively, hosts can opt for a relaxed gathering built around bite-sized dishes or work with the hotel on a bespoke menu.

Weddings and family milestones

The same flexibility extends to weddings, First Communion celebrations, family gatherings and other special occasions.

Indoor and outdoor areas allow different parts of an event to have their own setting, while tailored catering helps give each celebration a distinctive feel.

Couples planning a wedding can also hold their civil ceremony at the hotel, bringing the ceremony, reception and dining together in one location.

The aim is to allow hosts and guests to enjoy the occasion, with the arrangements reflecting their preferences and the details that matter to them.

A venue for every season

With spaces of varying capacities, a choice of dining formats and opportunities to enjoy the outdoors during much of the year, Hotel Montepiedra offers options for celebrations across the seasons.

Its guiding idea is straightforward: the setting should adapt to the event. Whether planning a wedding, marking a family milestone or bringing friends together, the process begins with the host’s ideas and develops into a celebration designed around them.