



Tickets are now on sale for seven performances at the Teatro Principal from 8 to 11 April, following three successful seasons in Madrid.

The award-winning musical The Book of Mormon will arrive in Alicante next spring, bringing its irreverent humour and spectacular stage production to the Teatro Principal.

Seven performances are scheduled between Thursday, 8 April, and Sunday, 11 April 2027. Tickets are available through the theatre’s website, priced at €49, €59 and €65.

Created by South Park duo Trey Parker and Matt Stone alongside composer Robert Lopez, the musical has attracted more than 600,000 spectators during three seasons and around 1,000 performances in Madrid.

Director David Serrano said the production’s success had exceeded expectations and described its Spanish tour as an encouraging development for musical theatre.

He added that the enthusiastic response would inspire those behind the show to bring more adventurous and unconventional productions to Spanish audiences.

The Spanish production enjoyed a particularly successful first season, winning Best Musical honours at the 2024 Talía Awards, BroadwayWorld Spain Awards and Musical Theatre Awards. Leading performer Alejandro Mesa also received Best Actor in a Musical awards at all three ceremonies.

Internationally, The Book of Mormon has won nine Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical at both. The Broadway production recently marked its 15th anniversary, having entertained more than 10 million spectators.

Featuring a cast of 25 and live musical accompaniment, the show combines energetic musical numbers, sharp satire and an elaborate stage production.

The story follows Elder Price, an ambitious young Mormon missionary, and Elder Cunningham, his awkward but kind-hearted companion, who are sent to a village in Uganda to share their faith.

They soon discover that the community faces problems far beyond anything their training has prepared them for. Among the villagers is Nabulungi, a young woman who dreams of a better future and becomes an important ally.

As Price begins to question his mission, Cunningham takes an increasingly inventive approach to explaining their religion, weaving references to Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and other fictional worlds into his teachings—with unexpected consequences.

The production is presented by ATG Entertainment, whose musical theatre credits include Mamma Mia!, Billy Elliot, Matilda, West Side Story, Les Misérables and Wicked.

Performance times

Thursday, 8 April: 8pm

8pm Friday, 9 April: 5pm and 9pm

5pm and 9pm Saturday, 10 April: 5pm and 9pm

5pm and 9pm Sunday, 11 April: 4.30pm and 8.30pm

Image from the musical “The Book of Mormon” / ATG Entertainment