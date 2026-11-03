



Torrevieja City Council has awarded a €2.77 million annual contract for the management of three of the city’s leading cultural and tourist attractions: the Municipal Theatre, International Auditorium and Floating Museums.

The governing board of the Joaquín Chapaprieta Municipal Institute of Culture has approved the contract with ESATUR XXI S.L.U., which achieved an evaluation score of 98.75 out of 100 during the competitive tendering process.

The agreement, worth €2,776,492 including VAT, will initially run for one year, with the possibility of three annual extensions, bringing its maximum duration to four years.

Councillor for Culture Antonio Quesada said the contract would establish a coordinated management system for the three venues, combining cultural programming, technical operations, maintenance and visitor services.

The company was selected following an accelerated public tender, with evaluators highlighting its proposed cultural programme, operational planning and arrangements for promoting and monitoring services.

Municipal Theatre to Offer Year-Round Entertainment

Under the agreement, Torrevieja’s Municipal Theatre will provide a regular programme of theatre, dance, opera, music and cinema, alongside conferences and other cultural activities.

ESATUR will assume responsibility for the venue’s day-to-day operation, including administration, technical supervision, cleaning, maintenance and security.

The aim is to deliver a varied entertainment programme while ensuring the facilities are professionally maintained and accessible to residents and visitors.

International Auditorium to Attract Conferences and Events

The International Auditorium will continue hosting symphonic concerts, chamber music and other musical performances, while expanding its role as a venue for conferences, exhibitions, conventions and professional gatherings.

The council hopes to strengthen Torrevieja’s position in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism market.

By combining cultural performances with business and professional events, the municipality aims to increase visitor numbers and broaden the auditorium’s contribution to the local economy.

Specialist Guides for Floating Museums

The contract also covers Torrevieja’s Floating Museums, where ESATUR will manage visitor access, ticketing, opening hours and cultural information services.

Specialist guides with higher education qualifications in history or tourism, together with accredited language skills, will provide information to Spanish and international visitors.

The service is intended to improve public understanding of Torrevieja’s maritime heritage while ensuring the attractions operate efficiently.

New Management Arrangements

Following approval of the award, the contract must be formally signed before the new arrangements take effect.

The council says the agreement will provide a unified approach to managing its principal cultural venues, improving programming, visitor services and maintenance while supporting tourism and economic activity.

The contract represents a significant annual investment in Torrevieja’s cultural infrastructure, with a potential total value of approximately €11.1 million over four years if all three extensions are exercised.