



The Valencian Health Department has extended its annual flu vaccination campaign to the entire population, allowing residents across Alicante province, including the Vega Baja, to receive their vaccinations without an appointment from Thursday, 5 November.

The expanded programme, which opens to the general population on 2 November, is designed to make vaccination more accessible and strengthen protection against seasonal respiratory infections.

From Thursday, residents can visit their local health centre during designated vaccination hours without booking in advance.

Regional Health Minister Marciano Gómez encouraged everyone to participate, emphasising that vaccination helps protect both individuals and vulnerable members of the community.

He stressed that flu vaccination is not exclusively intended for elderly people or those with existing medical conditions, but also offers protection to otherwise healthy individuals.

More Than 900,000 Doses Administered

Since the campaign began, health authorities have administered 902,629 doses of vaccines and preventive treatments targeting respiratory infections.

These include 559,332 influenza vaccinations, 321,682 COVID-19 vaccinations, 15,708 doses of preventive monoclonal antibodies against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for infants, and 5,907 RSV vaccinations for eligible adults.

The Valencian Government has purchased more than 1.2 million flu vaccine doses and over 715,000 COVID-19 doses for this year’s programme.

Children Vaccinated at School

More than 55,000 flu vaccinations have already been administered through schools, including 54,266 in mainstream educational centres and 763 in special education facilities.

The school vaccination programme targets children aged three to six, with parental consent required.

Vaccines are generally administered using a nasal spray rather than an injection, making the process easier for younger children.

Children outside the school programme’s age range can receive eligible vaccinations at their local health centre.

Protection for Elderly Residents

Vaccinations are also being administered directly in 333 residential care homes across the Valencian Community, accommodating more than 29,000 elderly residents.

Flu vaccination coverage in these facilities has reached 51.6%, while COVID-19 coverage stands at 49.4%. RSV vaccination coverage among eligible residents exceeds 71%.

Health authorities are also targeting pregnant women, healthcare workers and people with underlying conditions.

Flu vaccination is particularly recommended for adults aged 60 and over, young children, pregnant women and people with certain health risks.

COVID-19 vaccination remains focused on vulnerable groups, particularly those aged 70 and over and individuals at increased risk of serious illness.

Newborn babies are also receiving protection against RSV, a major cause of bronchiolitis, with immunisation offered shortly after birth.

Campaign Targets Healthy Adults

This year’s public awareness campaign, titled Don’t Let Excuses Decide for You, challenges the belief that healthy people do not need vaccination.

Officials are encouraging residents to regard vaccination as a routine preventive health measure, alongside healthy eating and regular exercise.

Residents wishing to receive a flu vaccination should check the designated walk-in vaccination hours at their local health centre from 5 November.