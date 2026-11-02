



Safe, Secure and Flexible Storage Solutions from a Family Business You Can Trust

Whether you’re moving home, downsizing, renovating or simply running out of space, finding somewhere safe and reliable to store your belongings can make life a whole lot easier.

That’s where Helen’s Trucks comes in.

With over 20 years of experience helping customers with their removals and storage needs, this trusted family-run business has built its reputation on reliability, friendly service and a genuinely personal approach.

Now, with a spacious warehouse conveniently situated between Crevillente and Catral, Helen’s Trucks offers flexible storage solutions designed to make life that little bit simpler.

Storage to Suit Your Needs

Not everyone needs storage for the same reason, and at Helen’s Trucks, flexibility is key.

Whether you need somewhere to keep a few personal possessions, household furniture or the contents of an entire home, the team can help. With storage options starting from just one cubic metre, customers can choose the space that suits their individual requirements.

Both short-term and long-term storage are available, making it an ideal solution for anyone between properties, waiting for a new home to be ready or simply needing extra room.

The facility can also accommodate cars, trailers and caravans, with indoor and outdoor storage options available.

Security and Peace of Mind Come First

When you’re placing your treasured belongings into storage, knowing they’re in safe hands is essential.

The Helen’s Trucks warehouse is fully insured and protected by a 24/7 alarm system, providing customers with added reassurance that their possessions are being looked after in secure premises.

It’s this commitment to safety, combined with the company’s dependable service, that makes Helen’s Trucks a reassuring choice for your storage needs.

A Family Business with a Personal Touch

What really sets Helen’s Trucks apart is the people behind the business.

Helen, Kevin and Russell understand that moving and storing personal belongings can sometimes feel overwhelming. That’s why they take pride in offering a friendly, straightforward service, taking the time to understand each customer’s needs.

Alongside its storage facilities, Helen’s Trucks continues to provide local removals throughout the Costa Blanca, as well as transport services between Spain and the UK. Packing assistance and guidance with the necessary customs paperwork are also available.

For the team, it’s about much more than moving boxes or providing warehouse space. It’s about making the whole experience as easy and stress-free as possible.

Your Belongings, Their Priority

Whether you need storage for a few weeks, several months or longer, Helen’s Trucks offers the flexibility, security and personal attention that customers value.

So, if you’re looking for a safe place to store your furniture, household items or personal possessions, why not have a chat with the team?

With Helen’s Trucks, you can enjoy the reassurance of dealing with an experienced local family business that genuinely cares.

Get in Touch with Helen’s Trucks

Telephone: 965 400 616

Facebook: Helens Trucks

Email: helenstrucks1@yahoo.co.uk

Website: www.helenstrucks.com

Secure Storage. Flexible Solutions. A Family You Can Trust.