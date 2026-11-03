Deer Poachers Caught in Guardia Civil Crackdown Across Murcia





The Guardia Civil has uncovered two serious cases of illegal deer hunting in north-west Murcia, arresting one suspected poacher and placing another under investigation after two mature stags were killed without permission in Caravaca de la Cruz and Moratalla.

The operation, codenamed Puntas, was carried out by officers from the Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA), working alongside environmental officers from the regional government of Murcia.

Both suspects are being investigated for alleged offences against wildlife and have also been reported for several breaches of hunting regulations.

The investigation began several weeks ago after local hunting associations raised concerns about illegal activity during the annual deer rutting season, known in Spain as la berrea.

During this period, mature male deer produce distinctive roaring calls to attract females, making them particularly vulnerable to poachers.

Authorities feared that illegal hunting was significantly reducing the population of mature stags in the region.

First Poacher Arrested After Killing 14-Point Stag

The first incident occurred approximately two weeks ago when Guardia Civil officers in Caravaca de la Cruz received information about a poacher who had shot a mature 14-point stag just metres from two other hunters.

The suspect fled into nearby woodland immediately after firing the shot.

SEPRONA officers launched a search of the surrounding countryside and discovered a parked vehicle approximately one kilometre from the scene, with a rifle case lying on the ground nearby.

Investigators gathered evidence linking the vehicle and equipment to the suspected illegal hunter.

Further enquiries established that the man did not have permission to hunt in any of the area’s authorised hunting estates.

He was subsequently located and arrested on suspicion of committing a wildlife crime.

Second Poacher Exposed by Social Media Video

In a separate incident last week, a hunting association in Caravaca de la Cruz alerted officers to a video circulating on social media.

The footage allegedly showed a hunter boasting about shooting an adult 11-point stag inside a privately managed hunting estate without authorisation.

SEPRONA investigators examined the recording and identified the location where it had been filmed.

They subsequently confirmed that the killing had taken place within the hunting association’s estate and that the suspect had no permission to hunt there.

The individual was located and formally placed under investigation for an alleged offence against wildlife.

Both men also face administrative proceedings for breaches of regional hunting legislation.

Prison Sentences Possible

Under Spanish law, offences of this nature can carry prison sentences ranging from six months to two years, or financial penalties equivalent to eight to 24 months of income-based fines.

Convicted offenders may also face bans on hunting or fishing for between two and four years, alongside restrictions on certain professional activities.

The Guardia Civil praised the cooperation of local hunting associations, residents and environmental officers, whose information helped identify those responsible.

Authorities say patrols and preventive inspections remain important tools in protecting wildlife and combating illegal hunting across Murcia’s rural areas.