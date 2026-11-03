



British second-home owners and regular visitors to Spain could eventually benefit from a significant change in post-Brexit travel restrictions after Prime Minister Andy Burnham opened the door to renewed discussions about freedom of movement between Britain and the European Union.

The controversial 90-day rule, which has disrupted the lives of thousands of British property owners and frequent visitors to Spain, could eventually be reconsidered as part of a wider reassessment of Britain’s relationship with Brussels.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has signalled his willingness to discuss restoring freedom of movement, raising hopes that some of the restrictions introduced following Brexit might one day be relaxed.

Under existing Schengen regulations, British passport holders without appropriate residency rights or long-stay visas are generally permitted to spend just 90 days within any rolling 180-day period across the Schengen area.

The restriction has proved particularly frustrating for British homeowners on the Costa Blanca, many of whom previously spent extended periods enjoying the Spanish winter sunshine before returning to Britain for the summer.

In an interview published on 25 October, Burnham called for an “honest discussion” about Britain’s future relationship with Europe, arguing that the economic and practical consequences of Brexit deserved fresh examination.

He suggested that restoring freedom of movement could form part of a broader agreement covering economic growth, migration cooperation and closer links with European institutions.

Burnham also acknowledged that immigration patterns had changed considerably since the 2016 referendum, suggesting that temporary movement between Britain and Europe had offered advantages to both sides.

However, any return to freedom of movement would represent a substantial political shift.

Following criticism from the Conservatives and Reform UK, Burnham clarified on 26 October that he would not reintroduce the arrangements without public approval.

He also stressed that his government would honour Labour’s existing manifesto commitments during the current Parliament, meaning substantial changes are unlikely in the immediate future.

Although Burnham has expressed an openness to closer economic integration, including possible single-market membership, he has ruled out recommending British membership of the Schengen border-free zone or replacing the pound with the euro.

Attention will now turn to a UK-EU summit scheduled for 20 November, when Burnham is expected to meet senior European officials to explore opportunities for improved cooperation.

For British residents and second-home owners in Spain, the developments offer a potential longer-term route towards greater freedom to travel and stay in Europe.

Nevertheless, no agreement has been reached, and the 90-day restriction remains firmly in place.

Any meaningful change would require further political negotiations and agreement with the European Union.

For now, British visitors must continue observing the existing rules, although Burnham’s intervention has brought a previously politically sensitive issue back into the national debate.