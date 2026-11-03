



The Valencian Community’s stand covers 397.5 square meters, follows the creative theme of Fitur 2026, and hosts the seven tourism brands, municipalities, associations, and tourism companies.

From November 3 to 5, the Generalitat will participate in the international tourism sector event with 29 co-exhibitors to strengthen the positioning of the Valencian Community.

The presentation of the ‘IAGTO European Convention 2027’ to be held in Alicante and a working breakfast with the British press will be some of the main events

Valencia.

The President of the Generalitat, Juanfran Pérez Llorca, will lead the institutional delegation of the Valencian Community from November 3 to 5 at the World Travel Market (WTM) fair in London, one of the main international meetings of the tourism industry, where the Consell will promote the region’s tourism offer together with 29 co-exhibitors.

The Valencian Community will have its own stand of 397.5 square meters, in which the seven tourism brands will be represented: Costa Blanca, Alicante, Visit Elche, Visit Benidorm, Valencia Turisme, Visit València and Castellón, together with city councils, associations and tourism companies of the Valencian Community.

Pérez Llorca, who will be accompanied by the Minister of Tourism, Marian Cano, pointed out that the participation of the Valencian Community in the World Travel Market in London “strengthens the international projection of our territory in one of the main world forums of the tourism sector and allows us to consolidate the position of the Valencian Community in strategic markets for our economy, such as the British one.”

In fact, Pérez Llorca highlighted the special relevance of the British market

for the Valencian Community, “both for the volume of visitors and for its contribution to economic activity and employment linked to tourism.”

“We seek to encourage the arrival of tourists outside of peak season, taking advantage of the good air connection between the United Kingdom and the airports of Alicante, Valencia and Castellón, as well as diversifying tourist demand by promoting a balanced tourism model,” he added.

The presence at WTM will allow for professional meetings with agencies, tour operators, airlines, and specialized media. The planned agenda includes meetings with Jet2/Jet2holidays, Thomas Cook, Destinia/Travel Republic, Travel Bulletin, The i Paper, InteleTravel, Kirker Holidays, Responsible Travel, On the Beach, Explore, Wexas, and Travelsphere, among other entities.

Main events and presentations

Among the planned events, a breakfast with British and Spanish press has been organized for Wednesday, November 4th, to present the main data on the evolution of the tourism market towards the Valencian Community and, in particular, British tourism, as well as the main new features of the destination’s tourism offer.

Also planned is the presentation at the Valencian Community stand of the ‘IAGTO European Convention 2027’, which will be held in Alicante, with representatives of the International Association of Golf Tour Operators and the Association of Golf Courses of the Costa Blanca and Valencian Community.

In addition, a gastronomy promotional event has been organized within the framework of the fair with ‘Forbes Travel’ magazine, which will take place in Banking Hall in London, and where ‘L’Exquisit Mediterrani’, the gastro-tourism brand of the Valencian Community, will be presented.

British market

In 2025, the United Kingdom was the leading source of foreign tourists to the Valencian Community, accounting for 24.4% of all international tourists and 3,029,892 visitors. The average stay was seven days, and the average daily expenditure reached €157.3.

And in 2026, according to the latest data published by the INE, during the first eight months of the year the Valencian Community received 2,255,678 British tourists, 8.9% more than in the same period of 2025, compared to the growth of 5.4% registered for this market in Spain as a whole.

For its part, Egatur’s data places the total spending of these visitors at 2.361 billion euros, 4% more, and the average daily spending at 159.5 euros, with an increase of 3.1%.