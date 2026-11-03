



The Guardia Civil has seized almost 1.2 tonnes of cocaine concealed aboard a fishing vessel in the port of Santa Pola, uncovering an alleged drug-trafficking network operating between the open sea and the Alicante coastline. Ten people have been arrested, another is under investigation, and four suspects have been remanded in custody.

The operation, announced on Tuesday, 3 November, resulted in the seizure of 1,184 kilograms of cocaine hidden in 40 large hessian-wrapped bundles aboard a fishing boat that had docked in Santa Pola.

The drugs had been packed into ten large containers, partially covered with fishing nets in an apparent attempt to disguise the cargo and prevent its detection during inspections.

Investigators believe the shipment was part of a coordinated trafficking operation involving individuals responsible for collecting cocaine at sea, transporting it to the Spanish coast and providing surveillance and logistical support from land.

Suspicious Movements at Sea

The investigation began earlier this year after Guardia Civil officers received intelligence suggesting that fishing vessels were being used to smuggle narcotics into Spain through the Alicante coastline.

Officers subsequently began monitoring suspicious maritime activity, focusing particularly on vessels believed to be collecting illegal shipments offshore before returning to local fishing ports.

A breakthrough came on the morning of 18 September, when investigators detected unusual movements by a vessel off the Alicante coast.

They identified a fishing boat heading towards Santa Pola and immediately established a surveillance operation to monitor its journey and the movements of those aboard.

At the same time, officers spotted a man near the harbour pontoons who they suspected was acting as a lookout, watching for police activity and potentially warning the crew of any approaching officers.

Once the fishing vessel had docked, officers from the Guardia Civil’s Provincial Maritime Service and its Citizen Security Unit (USECIC) boarded the boat.

During their search, they discovered ten large containers concealed beneath fishing nets. Inside were 40 bundles containing a total of 1,184 kilograms of cocaine.

Catch of the Day in Santa Pola Catch of the Day in Santa Pola Catch of the Day in Santa Pola Catch of the Day in Santa Pola Catch of the Day in Santa Pola Catch of the Day in Santa Pola

Raids in Elche and Santa Pola

Three suspects were arrested during the initial phase of the operation.

Officers subsequently searched two properties linked to the investigation: an apartment in Elche and a villa in Santa Pola.

As part of the operation, police also seized a vessel, a car and a motorcycle believed to be connected to the alleged trafficking activities.

Further inquiries uncovered what investigators believe was a structured criminal organisation operating through a carefully coordinated division of responsibilities.

According to the Guardia Civil, some members were allegedly responsible for collecting cocaine shipments on the open sea and transporting them aboard the fishing vessel, while others provided surveillance and assistance from the shore.

Investigators also identified a separate group believed to be operating from within Santa Pola port, allegedly coordinating with those involved in bringing the drugs ashore.

Seven More Arrests as Investigation Expands

The evidence gathered during the first phase led officers to widen their investigation, resulting in the arrest of seven additional suspects.

One further individual has been placed under formal investigation, bringing the total number of people implicated in the case to eleven.

All ten detainees are suspected of involvement in drug trafficking, an offence classified under Spanish law as a crime against public health.

Following their appearance before the judicial authorities, four of those arrested were ordered to be held in custody pending further proceedings.

The operation was carried out by the Guardia Civil’s Organised Crime and Anti-Drug Team (EDOA), attached to the Judicial Police Unit of the Alicante Command.

Officers from the Provincial Maritime Service and USECIC also participated, supported by the Alicante Command’s Operations Coordination Centre.

The investigation was directed by the investigating section of the Court of First Instance in Elche.

The seizure represents a substantial interception of cocaine destined to enter Spain through its Mediterranean coastline and highlights the continuing use of legitimate maritime activities as potential cover for organised drug trafficking.