



A major security alert was triggered at Murcia International Airport on Tuesday, 3 November, following a bomb warning involving a Ryanair passenger flight arriving from Manchester, prompting the mobilisation of firefighters, ambulances and armed security forces.

Emergency services and police units were deployed to the airport at Corvera after authorities received information concerning a possible explosive device aboard the aircraft.

The warning prompted an immediate security response as the flight approached the Region of Murcia, with emergency teams placed on alert and measures introduced to protect passengers, airport personnel and surrounding facilities.

Firefighters, medical teams, Guardia Civil officers and National Police units were mobilised as part of the emergency operation.

The aircraft subsequently landed safely, and passengers were able to disembark, according to reporting published on Tuesday.

The alert was reportedly communicated to Murcia’s 112 emergency coordination centre at approximately 10.05am by Ryanair’s local control manager.

According to airport operator Aena, the aircraft landed at around 10.30am, within its scheduled arrival window.

121 Passengers and Crew Evacuated

The Government Delegate in Murcia, Francisco Lucas, confirmed that the aircraft was carrying 114 passengers and seven crew members, all of whom disembarked safely.

The occupants were subsequently subjected to security checks conducted by the National Police while specialist explosives officers examined the aircraft.

A Guardia Civil bomb disposal team, known as TEDAX, was dispatched from Alicante to carry out a detailed inspection and establish whether any explosive device was present on board.

A crisis committee was also established at the airport to coordinate the emergency response and oversee the security operation.

Bomb Disposal Experts Investigate Threat

The Guardia Civil took responsibility for investigating the alert, while airport authorities maintained established emergency procedures.

The incident also raised questions about possible disruption to other flights, including a service arriving from Gran Canaria, scheduled to land at approximately 12.20pm.

At the time of the latest confirmed reports, authorities had not announced the discovery of any explosive device or established whether the warning was genuine or a hoax.

The origin of the threat also remained unclear.

Latest Position

All 121 people aboard the Manchester flight were reported to have left the aircraft safely. The investigation into the bomb warning was continuing, with specialist officers carrying out security checks.

The incident follows an earlier investigation, announced on 16 October, in which National Police arrested two suspects over alleged false bomb threats involving Spanish airports, including Murcia. However, there is no confirmed connection between those incidents and Tuesday’s alert.