



Murcia’s Corvera Airport was closed for more than two hours on Tuesday morning after a bomb threat targeting a Ryanair flight from Manchester triggered a major security operation involving police, emergency services and specialist explosives teams.

The Region of Murcia International Airport reopened at 1pm on Tuesday, November 3, after authorities confirmed that no explosives had been discovered aboard the aircraft.

The Ryanair flight landed at Corvera at approximately 10.30am, when airport security protocols were immediately activated and normal operations suspended.

All 114 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated from the aircraft and subjected to security checks by National Police officers while specialist teams examined the plane.

According to the Government Delegation in Murcia, the operation involved emergency services, National Police officers and bomb disposal specialists from the Guardia Civil’s TEDAX unit, who travelled from Alicante to inspect the aircraft.

Following a thorough search, officers confirmed that no explosive devices had been found, allowing airport operations to resume.

The disruption affected just one other scheduled arrival. A Binter Canarias service from Gran Canaria, due to land at 12.20pm, was diverted to Alicante Airport.

An easyJet flight from London, scheduled to arrive at 1.15pm, was expected to operate normally following the reopening.

Three European Flights Targeted

The security alert in Murcia was one of three separate bomb threats reported on European flights on Tuesday, prompting emergency responses in Spain and Poland.

A LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 737 MAX travelling from London Heathrow to Warsaw Chopin Airport was diverted to Warsaw/Modlin Airport following a bomb warning.

The aircraft, carrying 181 people, landed at Modlin at 10.01am local time and was directed to a designated security area.

Airport authorities temporarily suspended operations while emergency procedures were implemented and bomb disposal specialists assessed the situation.

A third alert involved an SAS flight travelling from Copenhagen to Warsaw.

Unlike the other two aircraft, the SAS service landed normally at Warsaw Chopin Airport at approximately 9.28am local time, with passengers subsequently allowed to disembark.

SAS spokeswoman Alexandra Lindgren Kaoukij confirmed that a threat had been received and said the airline was cooperating with police while supporting affected passengers and crew.

The three incidents caused significant disruption and prompted heightened security measures at the affected airports.

However, there was no immediate confirmation that the threats were connected, and authorities had not publicly identified those responsible.

SEE ALSO: Bomb Alert on Ryanair arrival from Manchester Closes Murcia Airport