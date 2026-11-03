Torrevieja Desalination Plant Expansion Delayed Again as Costs Rise to €97.6 Million





The Spanish Government has postponed completion of the Torrevieja desalination plant expansion until May 2027, leaving farmers and water suppliers facing another lengthy wait for an additional 40 million cubic metres of water annually.

The latest setback means the project, originally scheduled for completion in February 2026, is now running more than 15 months behind its initial deadline.

State-owned water infrastructure company Acuamed approved the latest extension on 24 September, although the decision has only recently become public.

Under the revised timetable, construction is expected to finish on 18 May 2027, following a further extension of six months and 18 days.

The delay affects a major infrastructure project designed to increase the plant’s annual production capacity from 80 million to 120 million cubic metres.

However, even if construction meets the new deadline, additional testing and commissioning mean the extra water is unlikely to become available before the second half of 2027.

The consequences will be felt by agricultural communities dependent on the Tagus-Segura water transfer system and the Mancomunidad de los Canales del Taibilla, which supplies drinking water across the Vega Baja and several neighbouring municipalities.

Construction Costs Continue to Climb

The expansion was originally awarded for €89.49 million, including VAT, to a consortium comprising Ferrovial, Cadagua and Sacyr.

Following five contract modifications, the budget has increased to €97.6 million, representing a rise of approximately 9.1%.

Work began in July 2024, with the original 20-month construction period now extended to almost 34 months.

The project involves strengthening the plant’s seawater treatment and reverse osmosis systems, installing additional pumping equipment and constructing a new 4,000-square-metre building housing five reverse osmosis units.

Existing equipment will also be upgraded to increase production and improve water distribution.

Although several major construction elements have been completed, including the foundations, structural works and connections towards La Pedrera reservoir, significant work remains.