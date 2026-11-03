



Torrevieja’s Socialist Party has launched a fierce attack on the municipality’s record €200 million budget for 2027, warning that unrealistic income forecasts, uncertain investment funding and rising borrowing could leave the council facing debts exceeding €76 million.

The PSOE was the only political group to vote against the initial approval of the budget, which received support from the Partido Popular (PP), VOX and Sueña Torrevieja.

Socialist councillor David Villanueva accused the PP-led administration of presenting accounts that lacked financial realism and could jeopardise the municipality’s long-term economic stability.

€32.8 Million in Questionable Revenue

Villanueva claimed that five revenue categories, including capital gains tax, construction taxes, utility company charges, financing arrangements and property sales, contained potentially overstated income projections totalling more than €32.8 million.

He argued that the size of the budget did not necessarily demonstrate sound financial management.

Particular concern centred on €20.88 million in anticipated revenue from municipal asset sales, including planned sales of subsidised housing that has not yet been constructed.

According to Villanueva, similar revenue projections in previous budgets had failed to materialise, raising questions about whether major investment projects could proceed as planned.

He identified improvements to parks, Playa de Los Locos promenade, the Habaneras Auditorium, Alzheimer’s Day Centre, Museum of the Sea and Salt and La Plasa market among projects potentially affected.

Warning Over Rising Council Debt

The Socialists also criticised plans for more than €26.1 million in additional borrowing.

Villanueva warned that outstanding municipal debt could exceed €76 million by the end of 2027, compared with approximately €17.3 million when the current mayor took office in 2019.

He claimed the total financial burden, including loan repayments and interest over the relevant repayment periods, could exceed €86.4 million, averaging more than €7.2 million annually.

The councillor also challenged previous statements suggesting municipal reserves could effectively eliminate the council’s debt.