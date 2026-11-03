



British holidaymakers and residents travelling across Spain on Wednesday, 11 November, are being warned to prepare for possible flight cancellations, rail disruption and delays to public transport as major trade unions organise a nationwide 24-hour general strike.

Spain’s two largest trade union federations, UGT and CCOO, have joined forces with housing campaigners and other workers’ organisations in a protest over soaring accommodation costs, stagnant wages and deteriorating living standards.

The industrial action will be the first nationwide general strike jointly supported by Spain’s two leading unions since 2012, raising concerns about its potential impact on transport networks, businesses and public services.

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The walkout comes just 18 days before Spain’s snap general election on 29 November, adding political significance to an already contentious dispute over housing affordability.

Union leaders say rising rents and property prices have made suitable housing increasingly unaffordable for ordinary workers, particularly younger people struggling to establish independent households.

Their demands include higher wages, improved employment conditions, shorter working hours and urgent measures to address the housing crisis.

Flights and Public Transport at Risk

Airports across Spain could experience disruption if airline employees, ground-handling staff or other essential airport workers participate in the strike.

Passengers using Alicante-Elche, Murcia, Madrid, Barcelona and other Spanish airports are advised to monitor their flights closely, although the scale of cancellations and delays will depend on staff participation and minimum-service arrangements.

Rail passengers could also face difficulties, with services operated by Renfe, including high-speed AVE trains and regional connections, potentially subject to reduced timetables.

Metro networks, municipal buses and other public transport services may also be affected, particularly in major cities where demonstrations are expected.

Large protest marches could cause additional traffic congestion, road closures and delays for travellers heading to airports or railway stations.

Businesses, restaurants, shops and tourist attractions may also operate with reduced staffing or opening hours if employees join the walkout.

Advice for British Travellers

Holidaymakers travelling on 11 November should check airline and transport operator websites regularly, allow additional time for airport transfers and consider alternative arrangements where possible.

Passengers whose flights are cancelled are generally entitled to choose between a refund and alternative transport under European passenger rights legislation.

However, eligibility for additional compensation will depend on the circumstances, including whether disruption results from events beyond the airline’s control.

While the strike is confirmed, its precise impact on individual flights and transport services remains uncertain.

Travellers are therefore being urged to remain vigilant as Spain prepares for a day of potentially significant nationwide disruption.