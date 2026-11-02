



Spain’s Anti-Corruption Prosecutor is seeking a three-year prison sentence for former socialist mayor of Benijófar, José Luis González Sánchez, over allegations that he helped approve a major housing development involving land owned by himself and his family.

The former mayor is standing trial at Alicante Provincial Court alongside former municipal secretary Inmaculada Córdoba and property developer Joaquín Gómez Rodríguez, representing Acuario Properties.

All three face allegations of administrative misconduct and falsification of official documents relating to a 20,000-square-metre development approved in December 2004.

The case has taken almost 22 years to reach trial, following an investigation launched by Torrevieja’s Court of Instruction No. 2 in 2006.

Development Approved After Agreement Signed

The investigation centres on Benijófar’s Integrated Action Programme for Development Unit UE-2, awarded to Acuario Properties.

According to prosecutors, González and his family owned approximately 4,000 square metres within the development area.

In 2001, the family agreed to sell 75% of its landholding to the developer, creating shared ownership interests in property included in the scheme.

The prosecution alleges that González, Córdoba and Gómez signed the development agreement on 23 December 2004, despite the municipal council not approving the contract until 28 December.

Prosecutors argue that the agreement falsely recorded an approval that had not yet taken place.

They further allege that González failed to update his declaration of assets and participated in decisions despite having a financial interest in the development.

The former municipal secretary is accused of failing to address the conflict of interest or inform councillors of the mayor’s involvement.

Prosecutors also maintain that the developer knew about the proposed award before its formal approval.

Dispute with Landowners

The investigation followed disagreements with other landowners over development charges and payment arrangements.

Several owners attempted to provide financial guarantees allowing them to pay their contributions in cash, but the developer rejected their submissions.

Subsequent changes to the land redistribution documents recorded that the guarantees had not been provided.

The affected landowners lodged a complaint, triggering criminal proceedings.

Although they withdrew their criminal action in 2007 after reaching an agreement with González, the prosecution continued.