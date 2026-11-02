



Spain is preparing for a nationwide 24-hour general strike on Wednesday, 11 November, as growing anger over soaring rents, housing shortages and evictions fuels one of the country’s biggest waves of social unrest in recent years.

The strike, called by Spain’s two largest trade union confederations, Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) and UGT, will combine demands for affordable housing, rent controls and increased public housing with calls for higher wages, improved working conditions and stronger employment rights.

The mobilisation follows the death of 87-year-old María del Carmen Abascal, known as Maricarmen, whose eviction from her Madrid apartment became a national symbol of Spain’s worsening housing crisis.

Maricarmen had lived in her home for more than 70 years, paying approximately €500 a month in rent. After the property was acquired by a real estate company, she faced demands for substantially higher payments, reportedly reaching around €2,500.

On 23 September, following three unsuccessful eviction attempts, she was removed from the apartment on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

Although the property company subsequently agreed to allow her to return under a new tenancy agreement, Maricarmen died in hospital on 7 October. Her cause of death was not publicly disclosed.

Her treatment sparked widespread demonstrations, with protesters establishing an encampment in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol and similar actions spreading to other Spanish cities.

The unrest intensified after Congress rejected government proposals designed to strengthen tenant protections and address rising housing costs.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez subsequently announced an early general election for 29 November, placing the housing crisis firmly at the centre of Spain’s political debate.

The general strike will take place just two days before the official election campaign begins.

Decades of Housing Activism

Spain’s housing movement has its roots in the financial crisis of 2008, when thousands of families faced mortgage defaults, repossessions and eviction.

The Platform for People Affected by Mortgages (PAH), established in 2009, organised campaigns to defend households threatened with losing their homes.

As institutional investors expanded their involvement in Spain’s rental market, housing activism increasingly shifted towards tenants facing escalating rents and insecure tenancies.

Tenant unions, including the Madrid Tenants’ Union, have since developed networks linking neighbourhood organisations with the wider labour movement.

The forthcoming strike represents a significant development in that relationship, bringing workplace and housing demands together in a coordinated national mobilisation.

Unions are demanding action to increase affordable housing, limit excessive rental costs and improve wages so working families can meet basic living expenses.

The November stoppage will be the first nationwide general strike jointly backed by CCOO and UGT since 2012.

With Spain approaching a general election, the action is expected to test the strength of both organised labour and the country’s expanding housing movement.

For campaigners, the central message is clear: affordable housing has become inseparable from wages, employment security and the wider cost-of-living crisis.

Photo by Bibi on Unsplash