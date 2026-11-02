



Torrevieja City Council has provisionally approved a record-breaking €200.2 million municipal budget for 2027, the first time the city’s annual spending plans have exceeded the €200 million mark. The budget includes more than €47 million for major infrastructure projects, alongside increased funding for policing, street cleaning, green spaces and social services.

The budget was approved during an extraordinary council meeting on Monday, 2 November, with support from the Partido Popular (PP), VOX and Sueña Torrevieja. The Socialist Party (PSOE) was the only group to vote against the proposals.

The €200,198,787 budget represents an increase of €12.47 million, or 6.64%, compared with 2026.

€47 Million for Major Projects

Capital investment accounts for €47.03 million, with several major developments receiving substantial funding during 2027.

The largest allocation is €9.33 million for the Museum of the Sea and Salt and improvements to its surroundings.

Other significant investments include €6.79 million for a new Alzheimer’s Day Centre, €5.69 million for the redevelopment of Playa de Los Locos promenade, €3.98 million for the refurbishment of La Plasa municipal market and €3.82 million for improvements to areas surrounding the port.

These figures represent the amounts allocated for 2027 rather than the total costs of the projects.

More Police Funding and Cleaner Streets

Public safety receives one of the largest increases, with police personnel expenditure rising by 22.95%, or more than €2.1 million, to €11.47 million.

An additional €2.6 million has been allocated collectively to waste collection, street cleaning and the maintenance of parks and gardens.

The respective budgets for these services will reach €8.76 million, €15.48 million and €8.16 million.

Increased Social Support

Funding for primary social services personnel rises by 19.42% to €3.98 million.

The council will also maintain home assistance, childcare support and programmes helping vulnerable families and dependent residents.

Funding for cooperation projects and non-governmental organisations increases by 20.19% to €967,165.

Rental assistance for young people aged 18 to 35 will continue, while €2 million has been reserved for projects selected through participatory budgeting.

Schools, Technology and Sport

Education funding for infant, primary and special education facilities exceeds €2.16 million, including €1.55 million for improvements to school buildings and playgrounds.

Proposed measures include providing additional shaded areas at public schools.

The budget also supports a new sports instructor contract, the operation of the iHub Torretech innovation centre and €1.02 million for the High Technology Business Centre.

Property Tax Rates Unchanged

Despite the increase in spending, the council has confirmed that municipal property tax (IBI) rates will remain unchanged.

However, improvements are planned to tax administration, verification and enforcement procedures, including cooperation with SUMA over construction-related taxes.

The budget remains subject to the statutory procedures required before its final approval and implementation in January 2027.