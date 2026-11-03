



Leading football clubs across the Valencian Community have joined forces with the regional government to tackle violence in grassroots football, promoting respect, sportsmanship and positive behaviour both on the pitch and in the stands.

The campaign, entitled Fora de joc. Ja n’hi ha prou (Out of the Game. Enough is Enough), has been launched by the Generalitat Valenciana and the Valencian Community Football Federation (FFCV), with the support of seven prominent football clubs.

Regional Second Vice-President and Minister of the Presidency, José Díez, presented the initiative alongside FFCV president Salva Gomar, Director General of Sport Luis Cervera and representatives of participating clubs.

The campaign aims to eliminate physical and verbal aggression, intimidation and abusive behaviour from children’s and teenagers’ football, while encouraging parents, coaches, spectators and players to create a safer sporting environment.

Football as a School for Life

Díez emphasised that grassroots football should be about much more than winning matches and collecting trophies.

He described sport as an important educational experience, teaching young people essential values including respect, teamwork, commitment, discipline and fair play.

With thousands of children participating in football throughout the Valencian Community every week, he said clubs and sporting organisations have a responsibility to ensure that competition never develops into hostility.

Young players, he argued, should be encouraged to compete enthusiastically, celebrate victories without humiliating opponents and accept defeat without confrontation.

Díez also stressed the importance of protecting children from excessive pressure and creating an environment where they can learn from mistakes without fear.

Seven Football Clubs Back Campaign

The initiative features captains from seven major clubs, using their public profiles to promote positive behaviour among young supporters and aspiring footballers.

Those involved include José Luis Gayà of Valencia CF, Gerard Moreno of Villarreal CF, Roger Brugué of Levante UD, Pedro Bigas of Elche CF, Alberto Jiménez of CD Castellón, Jesús Clemente of CD Eldense and Carlos Abad of Hércules CF.

Their participation is intended to reinforce the message that professional footballers are role models whose conduct influences younger generations.

Tackling Abuse on and off the Pitch

The campaign builds on existing cooperation between regional sporting authorities and the FFCV, including the first Valencian Community Congress Against Violence in Sport, held in Elche in April.

That event brought together institutions, sporting organisations and community representatives to discuss ways of addressing unacceptable behaviour.

Díez said insults, threats and aggression have no place in football and called on everyone involved in grassroots sport to take responsibility for protecting young participants.

The campaign’s central message is that sporting rivalry should never become personal hostility, and that developing respectful, confident young people is ultimately more important than results on the scoreboard.