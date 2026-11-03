



Torrevieja City Council has launched a €5.6 million tender for a new five-year vehicle towing and impoundment service, promising round-the-clock operations, faster response times and additional resources during the busy summer and Easter holiday periods.

The contract, valued at €5,616,309 including VAT, represents an annual expenditure of approximately €1.12 million and will cover the removal, transportation, storage and custody of vehicles throughout the municipality.

The new service is scheduled to begin on 18 January 2027, subject to completion of the tender process and the expiry of the existing contract. Interested companies have until 30 November to submit their bids.

Under the proposed arrangements, the successful contractor must provide at least five tow trucks, a specialist trailer for motorcycles and other smaller vehicles, a service manager and a minimum of 16 qualified tow-truck drivers.

Operations will continue 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, under the supervision of the Local Police and municipal traffic officers.

One of the contract’s most demanding requirements is a maximum response time of just ten minutes from receiving a police request, except where delays can be justified.

During normal weekday operations, three tow trucks will be available during morning and afternoon shifts, with two operating overnight. Weekend and public holiday coverage will maintain two trucks per shift.

Between 15 June and 15 September, and during Easter, weekday staffing will increase to five tow trucks in the morning and four in the afternoon to cope with heavier traffic and visitor numbers.

The service will deal not only with illegally parked vehicles but also those involved in accidents, suspected abandonment, drink-driving offences and other traffic violations. Vehicles may also be relocated to accommodate roadworks, public events or emergencies.

The contractor will manage the municipal vehicle pound on Avenida de los Nenúfares, where vehicle collection must remain available around the clock.

New technology will allow police to monitor towing operations in real time, including the location of removed vehicles, the reasons for their removal and the officers authorising each intervention.

Every towing operation must also be documented with at least three digital photographs to provide a record of the vehicle’s condition and removal.

An automated payment machine accepting cash and cards will be installed at the pound, while the existing ten-camera surveillance system must be maintained.

The contract additionally includes installing and removing temporary barriers, traffic signs and safety equipment for municipal events, road closures, construction works and emergencies, including flooding.

The contractor must supply at least 200 barriers, 300 temporary signs, 80 illuminated warning beacons and other traffic-control equipment.

Where legally parked vehicles need to be moved for planned municipal activities, advance warning must normally be provided at least 48 hours beforehand.

The five-year agreement cannot be extended beyond its original term.

The council says the new arrangements will strengthen traffic management, improve emergency response capabilities and ensure year-round vehicle recovery services across Torrevieja.