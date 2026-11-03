



Police to Introduce Sniffer Dog to Tackle Drug Use Near Schools and Public Areas

Orihuela Local Police are preparing to establish a specialist canine unit after the City Council launched a €14,520 tender to purchase and train a drug-detection dog, strengthening efforts to combat narcotics offences in schools, parks, nightlife areas and public spaces.

The initiative will see the introduction of a specially trained police dog capable of detecting illegal substances, supporting officers during patrols and carrying out preventive operations throughout the municipality.

The contract covers the purchase of the animal, basic obedience and narcotics-detection training, initial care and specialist instruction for the officer who will become its dedicated handler.

The new unit was first proposed in the Local Police’s Christmas campaign last year, when officers highlighted plans to expand their operational capabilities during 2026.

Targeting Drugs in Public Spaces

One of the canine unit’s principal responsibilities will be detecting illegal drug possession and consumption in locations frequently used by residents and young people.

Operations will focus on school surroundings, parks, nightlife districts, sports facilities, public celebrations, markets and other busy areas.

The dog will also be trained to detect narcotics in vehicles, parcels, buildings and situations involving people.

Although its primary role will be preventive and deterrent, officers will be able to refer suspected criminal offences to the relevant national law enforcement authorities.

Educational Role in Schools

Beyond operational policing, the canine unit will participate in educational and community awareness programmes.

Officers and their canine partner will visit schools, associations and community organisations to deliver talks and controlled demonstrations promoting drug prevention, responsible pet ownership, civic behaviour and respect for public spaces.

The council hopes the unit will strengthen relationships between residents and the police while helping young people understand the dangers associated with illegal drugs.

Specialist Training and Welfare Requirements

Under the tender conditions, the successful supplier must deliver the trained dog within nine months, although shorter delivery times will be considered favourably.

The animal must be under 18 months old, fully vaccinated, dewormed and supplied with the necessary veterinary documentation.

Each police dog will work exclusively with one designated handler to ensure consistent training, operational effectiveness and animal welfare.

The unit will also require a specially adapted police vehicle equipped with appropriate ventilation, insulation, security and temperature controls.

When the dog eventually retires or becomes unfit for duty, the council will prioritise adoption by its handler or arrange a suitable alternative home.

The new unit will operate directly under Local Police headquarters.

Council officials say Orihuela’s extensive geographical area, including its city centre, rural districts, residential urbanisations, beaches and tourist destinations, makes specialist policing resources increasingly important.

The council believes a trained detection dog will provide an effective additional tool for improving public safety, particularly in locations attracting large crowds and younger residents.