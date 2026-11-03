



More than just saving tax, it’s about peace of mind

By Jon Pemberton, Partner, Blevins Franks

Strategic tax planning is about more than simply reducing your tax bill. Done properly, it can help simplify your finances, support your long-term goals, protect your family, and give you greater confidence that your affairs are organised efficiently and compliantly.

The many benefits of tax planning

Keeping more of your wealth working for you

Nobody can avoid tax altogether, nor should they try. However, many expatriates unintentionally pay more tax than necessary because their financial arrangements were designed for life in the UK. What worked well before is unlikely to be effective once you become tax resident in Spain. For example, certain investments that are tax-efficient in the UK do not receive the same treatment here.

The good news is that Spain offers a range of compliant tax-planning opportunities. Reviewing how your assets, investments and savings are structured can help you improve tax efficiency, reduce unnecessary liabilities and make your wealth work harder for you.

Helping your investments deliver better outcomes

When assessing investment performance, the figure that ultimately counts is the ‘real’ return, after inflation, tax and charges are accounted for. When bank interest or other returns are lower than inflation, you are effectively losing money – and that’s before tax is added into the equation.

Tax and investment planning should go hand in hand. A well-structured portfolio will reflect your objectives, time horizon and attitude to risk – but should also be arranged as tax efficiently as possible.

If you have savings and investments across different providers and jurisdictions, consolidating them into a suitable tax-efficient wrapper can also make them easier to manage, monitor and report, and simpler for your heirs to administer.

Protecting your legacy for your heirs

Estate planning is an essential part of any tax optimisation strategy.

You need to consider inheritance taxes in both Spain and the UK, depending on your circumstances, assets and family situation. Cross-border issues make matters more complex, so specialist advice and forward planning are important. Without careful preparation, your beneficiaries could face avoidable inheritance tax liabilities as well as delays or administrative complications.

Effective planning can reduce unnecessary tax exposure, simplify how assets pass to the next generation and help ensure your wishes are understood.

Creating greater certainty for you and your family

Many expatriate families have assets, pensions and investments spread across two or more countries. This can become complicated, particularly when financial arrangements have been added piecemeal over many years.

A comprehensive review helps bring structure to your financial affairs and gives you greater clarity over:

What you own

What you need to report

How it is taxed

Who will inherit your assets and how

Whether your arrangements remain suitable

The importance of ongoing reviews

Tax rules, personal circumstances and goals all change over time. What was appropriate when you first moved to Spain may not be the best solution five or ten years later.

Regular reviews ensure your arrangements remain suitable as legislation evolves and your priorities change. They reduce the risk of unpleasant surprises, ensure your planning continues to support your retirement years, and highlight any new opportunities.

Bringing everything together

Some of the most valuable benefits of tax planning go beyond tax itself. It’s about creating a strategy that supports your lifestyle, protects your family, and gives you confidence about the future.

For British expatriates, the added complexity of cross-border taxation makes it especially important to ensure both Spanish and UK considerations are factored into financial decisions.

DIY tax planning can easily go wrong, especially when regulations change frequently. Mistakes could prove costly. You may also be unaware of certain local regulations or valuable tax planning opportunities.

A cross-border adviser like Blevins Franks will help you understand your options, identify opportunities and ensure your planning is aligned with your wider objectives. The result is not simply improved tax efficiency, but the peace of mind of knowing your finances are organised, compliant and structured around what matters most to you and your family.

The tax rates, scope and reliefs may change. Any statements concerning taxation are based upon our understanding of current taxation laws and practices which are subject to change. Tax information has been summarised; an individual should take personalised advice.

Blevins Franks Wealth Management Limited (BFWML) is authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority, registered number C 92917. Authorised to conduct investment services under the Investment Services Act and authorised to carry out insurance intermediary activities under the Insurance Distribution Act. Where advice is provided outside of Malta via the Insurance Distribution Directive or the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II, the applicable regulatory system differs in some respects from that of Malta. BFWML also provides taxation advice; its tax advisers are fully qualified tax specialists. Blevins Franks Trustees Limited is authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority for the administration of trusts, retirement schemes and companies. This promotion has been approved and issued by BFWML.