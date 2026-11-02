



A man has been sentenced to fines and ordered to pay €8,205 in compensation after violently assaulting two Guardia Civil officers responding to a domestic disturbance in Torrevieja.

The incident occurred shortly before 1am on 16 October 2025, when officers were called to a property following reports of a domestic altercation.

According to the court ruling, the man became aggressive as he left the residence, punching one officer forcefully in the face before becoming involved in a violent struggle on the ground.

His resistance was so severe that additional officers were required to bring him under control.

Both officers sustained injuries. One suffered a sprained ankle and swelling, requiring 21 days to recover. The second sustained bone bruising to his knee, bruising around his left eye and persistent knee pain. He required medication and ten rehabilitation sessions, with his recovery taking 112 days.

The defendant was convicted of resisting officers, with a previous conviction considered an aggravating factor, alongside two offences of causing injury.

He received a financial penalty calculated over 19 months and was ordered to pay €1,600 to one officer and €6,605 to the other, plus legal interest.

The Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC), which represented the officers through its legal services, welcomed the ruling but warned of increasing violence against law enforcement personnel.

The association described a worrying erosion of respect for police authority, arguing that even routine interventions and domestic disputes now expose officers to serious risks.

AUGC is calling for tougher penalties for assaults on security personnel and formal recognition of Guardia Civil duties as a high-risk profession.

The organisation insists that stronger legal protection is essential to safeguard officers carrying out their responsibilities and protecting the public.