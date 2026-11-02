



Orihuela City Council is continuing its initiative to recognise couples celebrating their golden wedding anniversaries, with a special ceremony taking place in Virgen del Camino on Friday, 6 November.

Organised by the council’s Department of Family Affairs, the event will pay tribute to married couples who have shared 50 years of their lives together, recognising their enduring commitment, love and the families they have built over five decades.

Now in its second year, the initiative was launched in 2025 with ceremonies in the rural districts of La Murada and La Matanza. Its aim is to extend official recognition of these important milestones beyond Orihuela city centre to couples living in the municipality’s outlying villages and communities.

This year’s celebration will take place at the Senior Citizens’ Centre in Virgen del Camino, beginning at 6.30pm.

The Department of Family Affairs invited all of Orihuela’s rural districts to participate in the initiative, giving local communities the opportunity to nominate couples celebrating their golden wedding anniversaries.

Following the submission of the required information within the designated deadline, Virgen del Camino was selected to host this year’s ceremony.

The event will bring together the honoured couples, their relatives, friends and local residents for an evening of celebration and community spirit.

During the ceremony, participating couples will receive public recognition for reaching their 50th wedding anniversaries, along with a commemorative gift marking the occasion.

The council hopes the initiative will become an established tradition, gradually extending the celebrations to other rural districts throughout the municipality.

By recognising couples who have spent half a century together, the Department of Family Affairs aims to highlight the importance of lasting relationships, family values and the contributions older generations continue to make to their communities.

However, the initiative once again appears to have overlooked Orihuela Costa, where it is estimated that many hundreds of couples may already have celebrated 50 years of marriage.

With more than 30,000 registered residents and a particularly large retirement community, the coast is likely home to a substantial proportion of the municipality’s golden wedding couples. Yet, despite the council’s stated ambition to extend the celebrations beyond Orihuela city centre, there has been no indication of a dedicated ceremony or similar recognition for couples living on the coast.

For a community that contributes significantly to the municipality’s population and economy, the continued absence of such initiatives raises familiar questions about why Orihuela Costa’s older residents so often appear to be overlooked when it comes to council-organised events and celebrations.