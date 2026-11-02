



Socialists accuse the council of six years of empty promises as overcrowded schools struggle to accommodate thousands of additional pupils.

Torrevieja’s long-awaited Integrated Vocational Training Centre remains without a confirmed construction date, permanent location or approved development plan, almost six years after it was first announced.

The opposition Socialist Party (PSOE) has accused Mayor Eduardo Dolón’s administration of repeatedly announcing progress while failing to deliver desperately needed educational facilities.

First proposed in January 2021 under the regional Plan Edificant programme, the centre was promoted again in 2024 and January 2026. However, the Socialists claim little concrete progress has been made.

In May, the ruling Partido Popular supported abandoning a proposed €3 million expansion of vocational training facilities at IES Libertas, citing the planned new centre as justification.

Las Lagunas Decision Delayed Until 2029

Controversy now surrounds proposals to convert IES Las Lagunas into the vocational training centre.

During the council meeting on 26 October, Education Councillor Ricardo Recuero confirmed that the current renovation project is designed to retain Las Lagunas as a secondary school. Only after the works are completed, potentially in 2029, will the regional government decide whether to convert it into a vocational training facility.

The Socialists argue that a completely new centre should be built rather than sacrificing existing secondary school places in an already overcrowded education system.

They also highlighted the considerable disparity in vocational training provision. Torrevieja currently offers just 22 public vocational training courses, compared with 37 in Orihuela and 94 in Elche.

Schools at Breaking Point

According to the PSOE, Torrevieja has gained almost 8,000 pupils in seven years, including another 800 during the past three months.

At the Municipal School Council meeting on 27 October, Recuero reported that 160 pupils were awaiting school placements, including 100 primary and 60 secondary students.

The city’s six secondary schools began the academic year accommodating eight additional first-year groups, forcing classrooms and staff facilities to be repurposed.

The Socialists claim some schools are operating at 120% capacity, with classes containing up to 33 pupils.

Other long-delayed projects include the expansion of IES Torrevigía, reconstruction of CEIP Cuba and asbestos removal at CEIP Virgen del Carmen, where work is not expected to begin until summer 2027.

The PSOE insists temporary classrooms cannot replace permanent educational infrastructure and has called for urgent investment.

“Families, pupils and teachers do not need to be told how bad education has become in Torrevieja,” the party declared. “They experience it every day. We need infrastructure, and we need it now.”