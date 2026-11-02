



A routine police vehicle check escalated into a pursuit and arrest after a motorist allegedly ran over an officer’s foot before speeding away from the scene.

The incident began when officers carrying out a routine roadside inspection signalled for a vehicle to stop so they could check the driver’s documentation.

However, as the documents were being handed over, the driver suddenly accelerated, running over the foot of one of the officers before fleeing.

Police immediately launched a pursuit as the vehicle sped away in an attempt to evade the patrol.

The chase continued until the occupants abandoned the vehicle on a vacant plot of land and attempted to escape on foot.

Officers pursued the suspects and managed to catch and arrest one of them. The original police account does not specify whether the remaining occupants were subsequently located.

The detained suspect is being investigated on suspicion of assaulting a law enforcement officer, dangerous driving and driving without a valid licence, the latter offence falling under Article 384 of the Spanish Criminal Code.

Police highlighted the swift response of the officers involved, whose intervention brought the pursuit to an end and resulted in an arrest.

The condition of the officer whose foot was run over has not been disclosed, and no further details have been provided about the identity of the suspect or the location of the incident.