



Orihuela Local Police officers are stepping into the world of virtual reality as part of a new €18,000 training initiative designed to prepare them for armed confrontations, high-risk interventions and split-second decisions under extreme pressure.

Orihuela City Council has invested €18,029, including VAT, in an advanced virtual reality training system that allows police officers to experience realistic operational scenarios without the dangers associated with live ammunition.

The technology, known as Octopus Tactical Software, uses interactive virtual environments and artificial intelligence to simulate unpredictable situations, enabling officers to practise their tactical responses in a safe and controlled setting.

The initiative, introduced by the Department of Citizen Security under Councillor Mónica Pastor, is intended to strengthen officers’ ability to respond effectively when confronted with dangerous or rapidly escalating incidents.

Training scenarios can recreate armed interventions inside buildings, confrontations in public streets and other high-pressure situations where officers must assess threats, make immediate decisions and react appropriately.

Unlike conventional exercises, the system uses artificial intelligence to generate random situations, ensuring officers cannot simply memorise a sequence of events or predict how a simulated confrontation will develop.

Their performance can then be analysed to assess individual progress, identify weaknesses and improve tactical decision-making.

Council officials emphasise that effective policing involves far more than learning procedures or mastering technical skills. Officers must also be capable of applying their training when fear, stress and adrenaline affect perception, concentration and reaction times.

During a genuine emergency, heightened stress can narrow an officer’s field of attention and influence how threats are perceived. Recreating these conditions in virtual reality allows officers to practise maintaining control and making sound decisions under pressure.

The council says the increasingly complex and unpredictable nature of police interventions makes realistic preparation particularly important.

The new simulator will complement, rather than replace, the two compulsory firearms training sessions that Local Police officers must complete each year.

By introducing virtual reality into its training programme, Orihuela aims to provide officers with additional opportunities to rehearse dangerous situations, evaluate their responses and develop the confidence and judgement needed during real emergencies.

The €18,029 investment marks a technological upgrade in the force’s training capabilities, bringing artificial intelligence and immersive simulation into the preparation of officers responsible for public safety across the municipality.