



A caiman that sparked alarm among residents of Sax, Alicante, after being spotted in the River Vinalopó in July has finally been captured, ending a months-long search involving the Guardia Civil, night-vision equipment and police drones.

The spectacled caiman was discovered on 16 October by municipal workers clearing vegetation from the riverbed near a bridge in Sax. The workers initially spotted what appeared to be part of the reptile’s tail, prompting a search that led to its capture by officers from Sax Local Police.

The unusual saga began in mid-July when a resident reported seeing what appeared to be a caiman in the river. The sighting quickly spread across social media, causing concern among local residents and prompting an investigation by the Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA).

Throughout the summer, SEPRONA officers from Alicante and Monóvar conducted several searches using night-vision equipment and drones. Officers from the Sax Guardia Civil station and Local Police also participated, but the elusive reptile remained hidden.

Following its capture, SEPRONA officers took custody of the animal and transferred it to Río Safari in Elche, where it will receive care and rehabilitation while its future is assessed, including the possibility of reintroduction into its natural habitat.

The reptile has been identified as a spectacled caiman (Caiman crocodilus), a species protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

Although private ownership is permitted under certain conditions, owners must possess documentation proving the animal’s legal origin and identification.

The captured caiman had no identification, prompting the Guardia Civil to notify the relevant CITES scientific authority and customs officials.

Investigators have not established how the exotic reptile ended up in the River Vinalopó or whether it escaped from captivity or was deliberately abandoned.

The Guardia Civil has warned that releasing or abandoning exotic animals poses serious risks to public safety, native ecosystems and the animals themselves.

Members of the public who encounter unusual or potentially dangerous wildlife are urged not to approach the animals and to report sightings to the Guardia Civil on 062 or through the AlertCops application.

The discovery brings an end to one of the more unusual wildlife searches in Alicante Province this summer, with the mystery of the caiman’s origins still unresolved.