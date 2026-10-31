



The Inbetweeners Golf Society returned to the superb El Plantio for another enjoyable day of golf at one of the Costa Blanca’s most popular courses.

The weather couldn’t have been better, with warm, glorious sunshine throughout the day, providing perfect conditions for a game of golf. It was a welcome opportunity to enjoy the course at its best, with clear skies and temperatures ideal for a day out on the fairways.

The day produced plenty of entertaining golf, with several members making strong starts while others gradually found their form as the round progressed. El Plantio demanded accuracy, patience and thoughtful course management, with every hole presenting its own challenges.

However, the highlight of the day undoubtedly belonged to Lynn Leigh, who produced a fantastic shot to achieve a HOLE IN ONE on the 14th hole, a challenging par 3! A wonderful achievement and a special moment to celebrate. Huge congratulations to Lynn on this fantastic accomplishment!

There were plenty of other excellent shots, a few costly mistakes and, as always, lots of good-natured banter, all adding to the enjoyment of another great day out with the Inbetweeners Golf Society.

A beautiful sunny day, great company and a memorable hole in one — another fantastic day at El Plantio for the Inbetweeners Golf Society.

Day’s Winners

1st Place: Kevin Dredge — 40 points.

2nd Place: Peter Robins – 39 points.

3rd Place: Lesley Cullen — 39 points.

Nearest the Pin

Hole 7: Peter Robins

Hole 9: Joel Mortiers

Hole 14: Malcolm Thomas

Hole 18: Ruud Meggelen

Looking for a fun and friendly golf society to join. All abilities are very welcome. Check out our website: www.inbetweenersgolfsociety.com