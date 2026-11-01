



The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the Southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor where senior British consular officials have praised a community association in La Marina for providing vital friendship, companionship and support to almost 200 retired residents, many of whom are living alone.

We report on Orihuela Local Police officers who are entering the world of virtual reality with a new €18.000 council investment and congratulations to Las Colinas Golf & Country Club in Dehesa de Campoamor which has once again been crowned Spain’s Leading Villa Resort at the prestigious World Travel Awards.