



Oaks and Maples Fly the Flag for Greenland’s

By Freddie Willey

SOUTH ALICANTE ENTERPRISE DIVISION

Greenland’s Maples v San Luis Klingons – A close encounter, but eventually Maples took control and managed a well-fought 8–4 win (shots: 88–73).

Good wins for Allen Bowen, John O’Brien and Keith Stobbart (22–15); Noel Davis, Lyn Hamersley and Dave Palmer (15–13); and Freddie Willey, Mark Jukes and Tony Hodges (29–11).

Emerald Isle Titans v Greenland’s Chestnuts – A difficult game at Emerald Isle, with the Titans taking a convincing 12–0 victory (shots: 139–36).

SOUTH ALICANTE VOYAGER DIVISION

Emerald Isle Moonrakers v Greenland’s Beech – Not a good day on the green for our Beeches, who were missing several players and had to concede two rinks. Moonrakers took the game 12–0 (shots: 79–29).

WINTER LEAGUE

Emerald Isle Emperors v Greenland’s Gladiators – Always a difficult game away on a tricky green. Good company, but not quite our day. Emperors took the game 7–3 (shots: 78–61).

A good win for Anne Stone, Mike Stone, Barbara Louis and Pete Bonsor (26–17), plus a draw for Carol Stobbart, Gordon Paton, Keith Stobbart and Dave Morrison (18–18).

SOUTHERN LEAGUE DIVISION A

Greenland’s Oaks v San Miguel Apaches – A great performance at home for our Oaks team, who secured an impressive 10–2 victory (shots: 113–63).

Good wins for Mandy Tompkins, Lyn Hamersley and Dave Palmer (18–11); Carol Stobbart, Keith Stobbart and Dave Morrison (24–12); Mark Jukes, Craig Oddy and Martin Foulcer (27–11); and Mark Costello, Lisa Bonsor and Pete Bonsor (32–12).

Country Bowls Panthers v Greenland’s Cedars – A very close game, with Cedars managing to secure a 6–6 draw (shots: 91–82).

Good wins for Dave Donovan, Del Toozer and Mike Stone (21–8), and Anne Stone, Gordon Paton and Alex Mortise (27–10).

Monte Mar Show Fighting Spirit

Sponsored by: Gran Alacant Insurances, The Belfry, Skippers, La Piedra, Evoca Living, The Reiki Room, Gran Alacant Properties, Chill Out and James.

SOUTH ALICANTE DISCOVERY DIVISION

Monte Mar Matadors v San Miguel Orcas – At home to San Miguel Orcas, we had a tough game, only managing to win on one rink.

Well done to Sheila Roberts, Paul Dodd and skip Ian Crawford (23–15).

Shots: Matadors 71–75 Orcas. Points: Matadors 2–10 Orcas.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE DIVISION B

Monte Mar Matadors v Quesada Swans – Away to Quesada Swans, we had another tough game but managed to win on two rinks.

Well done to Lynne Armitage, Paul Dodd and skip Neil Crawford (19–17), and Des Freeman, Diane Horsington and skip Howie Williams (18–14).

Shots: Matadors 59–104 Swans. Points: Matadors 4–8 Swans.

For further information about Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club, check out our website at www.montmarbowls.com. We are also on Facebook.

Mixed Results but Plenty of Spirit at San Luis

by Sheila Cammack

We’ve had some ups & downs over the past two weeks; from storms back to sunshine and a mixture of results, thankfully our team members keep battling on!

South Alicante League, on Monday 19th, SL Klingons were due to play at home against La Marina but after the weekend storms the match was postponed until the following Tuesday.

On Monday 26th SL Klingons were away at Greenlands v the Maples, another strong team, as expected. The Klingons put up a good fight taking 4 points-8 and kept the shots close; 73-88, with only 3 shots away from another win! Our winners: Derrick Cooper, Brian Miller, Lyndon Johnson 18-11, Lesley Howlett, Keith Phillips, Peter Baldwin 16-11.

Tuesday 27th the postponed match v La Marina, was definitely worth waiting for, a great result, taking 8 points-4, 94 shots-72. Well done to our winners: Fran Cox, Keith Phillips, Peter Baldwin 24-7, Chris Jackson, Ralph Jones, Vic Mahomet 24-17, John Skipper, Neil Cox, Lyndon Johnson 22-9.

Southern League: Friday 23rd October, SL Lions put up a really good fight, away v Greenland Cedars. For a short time, as the Lions pulled back, the shots were level but we finished 71 shots-88,

still taking 4 useful points-8.Winners: Ken Stringfellow, Brian Miller, Neil Cox 14-11, Brian Gardiner, Sue Jordan, Jean Cooper 23-16.

On 30th SL Lions were at home v Country Bowls Geckos. Unfortunately this week the Lions were tripped up by the in form Geckos, finishing 0-12, 53 shots-101. However we will keep fighting and working for better results to come!

Quesada Diamonds Shine in Busy League Week

By Steve Hibberd

Pearls lost their Monday SABA league Enterprise div match, away at San Miguel. These 2 trips earned their team 4 points: T Morgan, C Dye, H Olsen 24-14. I Everett, C & K Lowry 17-16. Meanwhile, in the Discovery div, Rubies lost on all 5 rinks at home to Emerald Isles Neptunes. But, our shining Diamonds team came out on top (8-4) from their home match against CB Seahawks. Get in there: K Bowles, M Sumner, I Laws 24-12. B Trinder, G Skinner, M Ward 23-8. P Farrell, D Gould, A Reid 30-8. A much needed boost was received the following day, when Rubies played their rearranged home match against CB Seahawks. Winning on 4 rinks, this little lot helped deliver 10 points for their team: A & S Johnston, G Holden 15-14. D Ford, J & M Inns 23-12. T Brinton, K Barrie, M Thomas 20-12. D & J Kocsis, B Elkington 26-16.

Our winter league team had a free Wednesday, as it was their turn to have a bye.

Onto Friday, when Swallows A div match at Emerald Isles, saw them come away with 3 points. T Morgan, C Dye, H Olsen 21-19 and J Hughes, I Laws, P Kern 19-19, were the scoring trips. Also away, but in B div, Swifts fared no better, picking up only 2 points. Well done: S Elkington, M Lewin, P Bottle 18-9. Home sweet home greeted Swans, as they took on Monte Mar Matadors. A satisfactory 8-4 victory was courtesy of these boys & girls: D Jackson, S Hibberd, W McCool 15-8. K Bowles, D Gould, A Reid 30-5. B Trinder, A Jackson, M Ward 28-9.

Plenty to Celebrate at San Miguel

By Jenny Harvey

A home win for the Dolphins against Quesada Pearls, 8-4/89-73pts with best winning rink from Dave Askew, David Homer, Lynn Greenland 26-8, great result.

A great away win for the Orcas v Monte Mar Matadors 10-2/108-71pts, best winning rink Allan Patterson, Gail Willshire, Fred Willshire 32-10, well done!

A close home draw for the Stingrays against Vistabella Albatrosses, 6-6/91-88pts, and exceptionally high scoring rink Trudy Hayes, Janet Parr, Ron Peters 42-7…brilliant

Sadly, the Marlins lost away to Vistabella Eagles 10-2/81-56pts…however, both team’s camaraderie and etiquette on the rink was fantastic with both sides thoroughly enjoying their game.

Wednesday’s winter league saw San Miguel winning at Bonalba 8-2/70-50pts with the best winning rink from Dave Askew, Janet Parr, David Homer, Lynn Greenland 24-11… also, very well done to our Berleen team – Angela Broadhurst, Ann Taylor, John Jenner, Don Darby who won 23-11pts, excellent performance.

Friday’s league game did not offer a good morning for the Apaches losing away to Greenlands Oaks 10-2/113-63pts, only winning rink Pat McEwan, Janet Parr, Alan Harris 17-12

Navajos achieved a good home win against Quesada Swifts 10-2/97-71pts, best winning rink Allan Patterson, Gail Willshire, Fred Willshire 26-9, great score.

Another good home win for the Cherokees against Emerald Isle 8-4/91-82pts, two best scoring rinks, Trudy Hayes, Mark Westmorland, John Bolton 25-18 and Angela Broadhurst, Mark Poulton-Jones, Paul Durham 22-15.

Commanches had a BYE this week

Good results… here’s to many more please!

San Miguel Bowls Club welcomes all bowlers looking to join as, being a unique club, we only pay owners fees and a club fee – NO LEAGUE RINK FEES. For further information please contact our club secretary Barry Jones on 602504905.

Triple Triumph for Emerald Isle

By David Jones

SOUTH ALICANTE WINTER LEAGUE

The Titans made a perfect start to the week at home with a convincing 12–0 victory over Greenlands Chestnuts, winning by an aggregate score of 139–46 shots.

The winning trips were Jill Holmyard, John Sayers and Carol Thorpe (23–14); David Jones, Derek Mooney and Gary Thorpe (22–12); Carole Donnellan, Martin Harley and Mary Dyer (31–11); Martin Oakley, Sabrina Marks and Russell Marks (30–4); and Sheena Ellis, Norman Prior and Mick Ellis (33–5).

The Neptunes also completed a 12–0 victory, winning 94–66 shots away at Quesada Rubies.

The winning trips were Irene Laverick, Mick Raine and John Taylor (17–7); Jean Parkes, Val Dalton and Paul Parkes (19–13); Sue Johnson, Pat Moor and Keith Jolliffe (21–16); and Trish Reilly, Pat Coffey and Pat Reilly (18–14).

The Moonrakers also enjoyed a convincing 12–0 victory, winning by 79–29 shots.

The winning trips were John Renshaw, Noel Burns and Mark Meehan (25–13); Ricky Cowan, Margaret Hindmarsh and George Hindmarsh (24–16); Irene Fay, Ron White and Alex Fay (10–0); and Fiona Boyle, Tony Dalton and Denis McKenna (10–0).

Jane Tracey, Dean Tracey and Alan Gower also recorded a walkover.

WINTER LEAGUE

The Emperors were at home to Greenlands Gladiators and enjoyed a fine 7–3 victory, winning by an aggregate score of 78–61 shots.

The winning rinks were Martin Oakley, Pat Coffey, Carol Thorpe and Mick Ellis (23–10), and Jean Parkes, Norman Prior, Paul Parkes and Colin Lindgren (21–16).

Jill Holmyard, Sabrina Marks, Gary Thorpe and Russell Marks also secured a valuable draw (18–18).

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

The Cavaliers enjoyed a good 9–3 victory, winning by an aggregate score of 102–77 shots.

The winning trips were Jill Holmyard, Norman Prior and Derek Mooney (30–18); David Jones, Sheena Ellis and Gary Thorpe (17–11); and Carole Donnellan, Brian Kavanagh and Colin Lindgren (13–8).

Sandra Kavanagh, John Sayers and John Taylor also secured a draw.

The Claymores travelled to San Miguel Cherokees but came away with a 4–8 defeat, losing by an aggregate score of 82–91 shots.

The winning trips were Sue Johnson, Pat Moore and Keith Jolliffe (15–12), and Mick Raine, Jim Gracie and Glenda O’Dell (19–15).

The Outlaws played Vistabella Buggies at home but narrowly lost 5–7, with an aggregate score of 72–82 shots.

The winning trips were Irene Fay, Tony Dalton and Alan Westwater (20–15), and Maria Pallmqvist, Margaret Hindmarsh and Geordie Hindmarsh (17–12).

Noel Burns, Ron White and Chris Wren also secured a draw (16–16).

Geckos Sweep Aside the Lions

Peter Dix

A busy week ahead with the normal program of games plus two rearranged Southern Alicante League games. With 3 of are teams riding high in their respective Leagues we had a lot to look forward too.

Monday the Flamingos had the long flight up to La Marina in the afternoon and set about the task of securing points, it proved to be a hard task. Due to the dominant performance by our rink of Del Gunning, Mick Nickleson and Peter Dix and a wonder last bowl by Jason Capille we managed to secure a win 6 points each. The Seahawks also had a trip to Quesada to take on the Diamonds who were in no mood to concede any points to them. However, the Seahawks battled hard to come away with a respectful 4 points, top rink was Wendy Spevings, Kevin Sinclair and Simon Chin 25 shots to 11.

On Tuesday the Seahawks played a rearranged game, returning to Quesada to play the Rubies, unfortunately it was a similar story, but this time could only manage one winning rink going down 8 points to 2. Winning rink was Carol Lloyd, Della and Steve Wailes, 29 shots to 7.

On Wednesday in the Winter league the Cobras were entertaining EL CID Lancers, a great game against a top side, but the Cobras were in no mood to give any points away, winning on 3 rinks to win the game 8 points to 2. Top rink was Jayne Storey, John Jukes, Derek Lewis and Kevin Storey 26 shots to 11.

On Friday the Geckos travelled to the Lions Den, Saint Luis on a lovely October morning, the team were in good spirts looking to maintain their form. It proved to be a great day for Geckos winning on all rinks taking the maximum 12 points to keep them at the top of the Alicante Division A. Top rink was Della Wailes, Trish Dix and Steve Wailes 28 shots to 11.

The Panthers were at home entertaining the Greenland Cedars, looking to take full advantage of the home surface and gain some points. It proved to be a tight game with Panthers winning on 3 rinks, Cedars on 2, Cedars taking the shots 91 to 82 to make it 6 points each. Top rink was Wendy Spevings, Alan Miller and Eric Bishop 21 shots to 10.

The Cubs are flying high in Division 3 and made the trip to Greenlands to play the Elms. In a confident mood they played some great bowls, securing a 8 points to 4 victory. Top rink was Phil Longstaff, Carol Lloyd and David Statpleton 22 shots to 11.

Challenging Week for La Marina

A busy week resulted in a 6-6 draw with Country Bowls Flamingos in the Enterprise League, winning three rinks, but losing the overall aggregate, to share the points. Home wins for Lesley Joynes, Dave Joynes and John Rae, 21-14, Margaret McLaughlin, David Eades, and Garth Slater, 18-16, and Gina Hindle, Stewart Wright, and Mick Lowe, 18-15. On Tuesday we played our rain effected Enterprise League game at San Luis, winning two rinks in an 8-4 reverse. Wins for Gina & Steve Hindle and Barry Roberts 20-7, and Lesley & Dave Joynes and Phil Goble 19-17. On Wednesday we travelled to Benitachell in the Winter League, sharing the rink wins, but losing the aggregate. Final score 6-4 to B.B.C. Wins for Gina Hindle, Nicki Ship, Steve Hindle and Barry Roberts 19-17, and Shirley Hadaway, Christine Bennett, Stewart Wright and Garth Slater 17-12. Our final game of the week, in the Southern League saw us entertain a high flying Vistabella team which resulted in a disappointing 10-2 win for the visitors. Our only winning rink 20-18 with Margaret Mclauglin, Margaret Finlayson, and Norman Ship.

Barry Roberts