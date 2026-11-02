



British airline Jet2 has reassured passengers travelling through Alicante-Elche Airport that it will not impose additional fuel surcharges on flights or holidays booked for travel over the next two years, despite mounting pressure on the aviation industry from rising fuel costs.

Jet2, the fourth-largest airline at Alicante-Elche Airport by passenger numbers, has confirmed that customers will pay the price quoted at the time of booking, with no subsequent fuel-related supplements.

The guarantee applies to all Jet2 flights and package holidays, regardless of how they are booked, and covers the current winter season, summer 2027, winter 2027/28 and summer 2028.

The announcement comes as airlines across Europe struggle with elevated aviation fuel prices, which peaked in September following disruption linked to the Middle East conflict.

Although prices have since eased, fuel remains considerably more expensive than before the crisis, forcing some carriers to increase fares, reduce capacity or withdraw unprofitable short-haul services.

Several airlines operating from Alicante-Elche have already scaled back their winter schedules, with some offering fewer seats than during the corresponding period last year.

Jet2’s Chief Customer Officer, David Hills, said the airline’s commitment would provide reassurance to holidaymakers concerned about unexpected increases after booking.

He confirmed that the guarantee applies to all customers, irrespective of when they travel, while encouraging passengers to book early.

However, the pledge does not mean Jet2’s advertised fares will remain unchanged. The airline is guaranteeing that fuel surcharges will not be added to confirmed bookings, rather than freezing future ticket prices.

Meanwhile, Ryanair has warned that passengers could face considerably higher fares in 2027. The Irish airline’s chief executive recently suggested that rising operating costs could push ticket prices up by between 10% and 20%.

With airlines reviewing capacity and profitability ahead of the winter season, Jet2’s announcement offers welcome reassurance to British holidaymakers and residents travelling between the UK and Alicante.

For passengers booking ahead, the message is clear: while fares may fluctuate, Jet2 says the agreed booking price will not increase because of an additional fuel surcharge.