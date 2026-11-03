



The Rojales Pantomime Group is delighted to announce its forthcoming production of Peter Pan and the Lost Boys, running from 3 to 5 December at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio.

Joining the group this year is Alice Wakeford, who will bring a touch of fairy magic to the production as the enchanting Tinkerbell.

Alice has been dancing since the age of three and has been a member of the Studio 32 Theatre Group for several years. She has performed in a variety of roles and is a graduate of the London College of Performing Arts, where she studied Production Performing Arts and Musical Theatre.

Most recently, Alice opened Studio 32’s latest production, playing the role of Sophie in its Mamma Mia! section.

The Rojales Pantomime Group is thrilled to welcome Alice to this year’s pantomime. Her wealth of experience and talent promises to bring a little extra sparkle to the stage, captivating audiences with her beautiful singing voice and her portrayal of the mischievous yet delightful fairy, Tinkerbell.

With a talented cast and a much-loved classic brought to life, Peter Pan and the Lost Boys promises to be an entertaining festive treat for the whole family, packed with laughter, adventure and a generous sprinkling of fairy dust.

Tickets are available from the following outlets:

The Post Box, Quesada

The Post Room, Benijófar

The Card Place, Benimar

Treasure Chest, Quesada

Cards and More, La Marina

The Card Place, Punta Prima

The Post Shop, Villamartín

Alternatively, tickets can be requested by emailing rojalespantomime123@gmail.com.

So gather the family, dust off your fairy wings and prepare to fly away to Neverland. After all, you’re never too old for a little pantomime magic!