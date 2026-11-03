



The world’s most important online congress on refractive, cataract and corneal surgery, directed from Alicante by Dr. Jorge Alió, brought together 134 national and international specialists

Across its three days, the congress delivered more than 100 scientific activities and attracted 6,288 visits to its educational platform

Over the three days of the 24th Alicante Refractive International Congress (ARI), directed by Prof. Dr. Jorge Alió, 6,288 visits from 101 countries were recorded. These figures consolidate the international dimension of this online scientific meeting specializing in refractive, cataract and corneal surgery, held from October 22 to 24. As a result, the 2026 edition closed as one of the leading forums for innovation in anterior segment eye surgery.

The data also showed that 4,829 users accessed the platform, confirming the interest in an open and flexible model of continuing scientific education. ‘These figures reflect the broad reach of ARI, which is committed to free access to knowledge in ophthalmology and optometry through continuing medical education among professionals around the world’, says the Professor of Ophthalmology at Miguel Hernández University (UMH) in Elche. Indeed, one of the advantages of the digital format is that the content remains available for the six months following the event on its exclusive medical education platform, in both Spanish and English.

ARI 2026 featured 134 speakers from thirty different countries who shared knowledge and experience on advanced control of progressive myopia, artificial intelligence, cutting-edge treatments for dry eye and keratoconus, the latest generation of intraocular lenses (IOLs), early interventional glaucoma, etc. An opportunity to gain a global perspective on the diagnostic, technological and surgical advances in the specialty from 72 national and 62 international experts from: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States and Venezuela.

The scientific program, divided into five thematic areas, stood out for the breadth and diversity of its content. It featured 64 scientific presentations, 39 clinical cases, 9 special keynotes and 19 debates, which made it possible to address different aspects of ophthalmic practice from a clinical and academic perspective. “In total, we offered 130 scientific contributions and activities, combining the presentation of technological advances with the analysis of real cases and the exchange of experiences among specialists”, explains Jorge Alió, President of the European Academy of Ophthalmology.

The main areas of knowledge addressed included refractive surgery, cataract surgery, intraocular lenses, corneal pathologies and ocular surface treatments, constantly evolving disciplines that require professionals to keep their knowledge up to date.

The congress, broadcast from Vissum Miranza Alicante, is endorsed by the International Society of Refractive Surgery (ISRS) and OFTARED of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII). It is also backed by the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche, as it is linked to the ‘International Specialization Course in Refractive, Cornea, and Lens Surgery’, which is accredited with European Continuing Medical Education credits (ECMEC). This training has been offered for more than thirteen years with the aim of broadening opportunities for academic and professional development, reinforcing Dr. Alió and his team’s commitment to innovation, teaching quality and free access to scientific knowledge.

This year’s poster features the work “Qué miras” (“What Are You Looking At?”) by the late artist Josep Puigmartí Valls, Honor Award winner at the ‘Miradas 2012’ Competition of the Jorge Alió Foundation. Yet another example of the union between art and visual health.

ARI 2026 is the world’s most important online congress in its specialty, whose main distinguishing feature is its open educational model. The event also had the sponsorship of 27 leading companies in the ophthalmology sector such as: Biotech, Zeiss Group, Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Essilor, Topcon, Théa Pharma, Staar Surgical, Johnson & Johnson, Glaukos, AkkoLens, Brill Pharma, HOYA Surgical, Ophtec, CSO, BVI Medical, Salvat Pharmaceutical Group, Excellens, Moria Spain and AST Visioncare, among others.