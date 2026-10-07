



Let’s Rock brought the summer to a rousing close, drawing packed crowds to its lively Disco & Soul concerts last week.

Audiences enjoyed classics from the Bee Gees, The Jacksons, The Stylistics, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Rose Royce, KC & The Sunshine Band, Kool & The Gang, Chic, ABBA, Ottawan and Boney M, among many others.

With barely time to catch their breath, choir members are already back in rehearsals for their popular Rock Christmas concerts. This year’s message is simple: expect the unexpected!

December concert dates will be announced shortly in the press and on the choir’s Facebook page, LET’S ROCK – ROCK CHOIR.