



Vlinder and Alice are set to bring Arendelle to life. When Studio 32 presents ‘Now That’s What We Call Musicals’ at the Teatro Cardenal Belluga this month, the icy magic of Arendelle will be anchored by a dynamic duo.

Headlining the Frozen numbers are two exceptional talents: 14-year-old Vlinder Zorn as the powerful Ice Queen Elsa, and graduate Alice Wakeford as the spirited, endearing Anna.

​At just 14, Vlinder stands as the cast’s youngest star, fearlessly tackling powerhouse vocals and the show-stopping “Let It Go” with remarkable confidence.

Sharing the spotlight is Alice, whose extensive background—from early dance training to graduating from the London College of Performing Arts, brings incredible theatrical depth to her portrayal of Anna. Alice brilliantly captures Anna’s optimistic warmth, creating a perfect emotional anchor opposite Vlinder’s icy majesty.

​Together, Vlinder and Alice form the beating heart of Studio 32’s Frozen section, proving that whether you are a rising young newcomer or are professionally trained, raw talent shines brightest on the stage.

​Catch both stars from October 29th through 31st in San Fulgencio. Tickets are available at the usual local outlets as well as online via Costa Blanca Events. Secure your seats today for an unforgettable celebration of musical theatre magic!

Following the Studio32 Facebook page will give you regular updates. Additional information can be found by Whattsap message to 745 068 938.