



Orihuela’s Health and Education departments have launched a new school campaign aimed at teaching young children about the importance of a healthy, varied and balanced diet.

The initiative, “We Are What We Eat” (Somos lo que comemos), is aimed at first-year primary school pupils across Orihuela and will introduce children to different foods, their colours and flavours, and the benefits they provide.

Based on the book of the same name by María Ortuño, the campaign will begin visiting schools across the municipality from next week. The programme has been designed to present healthy eating in a simple, entertaining and age-appropriate way, while encouraging children to develop good habits from an early age.

Health Councillor Irene Celdrán said the initiative seeks to make use of children’s natural curiosity to teach them how nutrition plays an important role in looking after their bodies.

She stressed that while schools are essential places for health education, the lessons should also continue at home.

Education Councillor Vicente Pina echoed that message, expressing hope that families would reinforce what children learn through the campaign.

He thanked the Health Department for developing the initiative and said he expected the project to be well received as it is introduced into schools throughout Orihuela.