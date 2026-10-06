



The University of Alicante has launched its first course on the practical application of artificial intelligence to healthcare management at its new inter-university centre in Torrevieja.

The programme forms part of the new GESTAS initiative, a permanent teaching platform focused on healthcare management and applied health technology. It was developed following consultation with Torrevieja University Hospital, Quirónsalud Torrevieja and Torrevieja City Council.

The course will teach participants how to use AI tools to support decision-making in hospitals, primary care, social and healthcare services, public administration and private healthcare organisations.

Delivered by university specialists in computer engineering and health sciences, together with healthcare professionals, the course combines face-to-face and online teaching. Successful participants will receive 40 hours of university training and four ECTS credits.

Classes will run from 20 October to 19 November, from 4pm to 8pm. Tuesday sessions will be held in person at the University of Alicante’s Torrevieja headquarters in the AGAMED Inter-University Centre, while Thursday classes will be delivered live online.

The course costs €150, although collaborating organisations may nominate up to five professionals to attend free of charge.

Pre-registration remains open until 18 October 2026.