



Alicante will host its final scheduled departure on 17 January 2027, bringing almost two decades as the round-the-world race’s starting port to an end.

Alicante is set to lose one of its most prestigious international sporting events after The Ocean Race confirmed that its flagship race will start in Porto from 2031.

The decision is a major disappointment for the city, whose waterfront has become synonymous with the race since it first hosted the departure in 2008. An agreement running until 2040 will see the Portuguese city stage the starts in 2031, 2035 and 2039.

Rumours circulating over the past fortnight have now been confirmed, leaving Alicante preparing for a final scheduled send-off on 17 January 2027. It will be the sixth consecutive edition to depart from the city, closing a chapter that has helped raise Alicante’s international profile and brought a major sporting spectacle to its harbour.

Although the starting honours are moving to Portugal, race organisers insist their relationship with Alicante will continue.

The Ocean Race management says it is working closely with the Valencian regional government and Alicante City Council on a roadmap for collaboration beyond the 2027 edition. However, no specific details of that future partnership have yet been announced.

Race chairman Richard Brisius expressed affection for Alicante and described its contribution as a fundamental part of the event’s history over almost 20 years. He said organisers and the two administrations wanted their partnership to extend well beyond the next race.

For Alicante, those assurances offer some consolation, but the loss of the start remains a significant setback. The departure has been the centrepiece of the city’s association with the event, placing its port in the international spotlight as crews begin their journey around the world.

Attention will now turn to ensuring that January’s departure provides a fitting farewell to Alicante’s role as starting host.

Ten days of public activities at the Ocean Live Park will precede the race, turning the waterfront into a focal point for visitors, residents and sailing enthusiasts. Organisers say they are working with local and regional authorities to make the 2027 start the city’s best yet.

The fleet will then leave Alicante for Auckland, New Zealand, on an opening leg through some of the world’s most demanding waters. Further scheduled stops include Itajaí in Brazil, St Pete-Clearwater in the United States and Cascais in Portugal.

An additional Mediterranean stop remains possible before the final passage through the Red Sea to Amaala.

While a future connection with The Ocean Race is being discussed, January’s departure will mark the end of Alicante’s long-held position at the starting line — with Porto taking over for the following three editions.