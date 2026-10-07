



Alicante will welcome dancers and spectators from 9 to 12 October as the third Alicante Dance Festival brings world championships, international competitions and national ranking events to the city.

Organised by CBE Fever Dance Alicante in collaboration with the Spanish DanceSport Federation, the festival will take place at VB Spaces, Avenida de Elche, 186, Alicante. The venue offers more than 7,000 square metres of event space, with professional lighting providing a spectacular setting for the competitions.

The four-day programme spans ballroom, Latin, salsa, bachata and choreographic dance, with competitors ranging from younger dancers to senior categories.

Friday, 9 October, features the adult solo Salsa and Bachata Shine World Championships, alongside senior ballroom events and junior competitions.

Saturday, 10 October, includes the Women’s Adult Solo Latin World Cup, youth Salsa and Bachata Shine World Championships and the Spanish Choreographic Dance Championships for duos.

Sunday, 11 October, brings the adult couples’ world championships in salsa and bachata, junior solo events and the Spanish Choreographic Dance Championships for groups.

Monday, 12 October, rounds off the festival with Salsa and Bachata Shine duo and senior women’s solo world championships, plus the Federation Cup for solo Standard and Latin dancers.

Spectator admission options include general and VIP tickets. Detailed competition timetables are linked separately for Halls A and B on the festival website. However, exact session times and admission prices could not be verified from the accessible booking and timetable pages, so visitors should confirm these with the organisers before travelling. The English ticket page currently displays “Online Closed”.

For the latest programme and admission information, visit alicantedancefestival.com.