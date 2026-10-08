



The Madrid pensioner became a symbol of Spain’s housing struggle after police removed her from the flat where she had spent her entire life.

María del Carmen Abascal, the 87-year-old Madrid resident known as Maricarmen, has died without returning to the home from which she was evicted on 23 September.

Her death on Wednesday came after an agreement, reached with mediation from Madrid City Council, would have allowed her to move back into the flat in the Retiro district. She had remained in hospital since the eviction.

Maricarmen’s case attracted widespread attention, turning a complex legal dispute over a decades-old tenancy into a powerful symbol of the struggle for secure housing.

Police enforced the eviction on the fourth attempt, despite hundreds of protesters gathering to try to prevent it. Maricarmen was carried from the building on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to Gregorio Marañón Hospital.

Images of her removal prompted anger across Spain and helped galvanise housing campaigners.

Agreement Came ‘Too Late’

In a statement following her death, the Madrid Tenants’ Union said the agreement allowing Maricarmen to return had come “too late”. It described the process she endured as “torturous” and “completely avoidable”.

The organisation said her case marked a turning point in demonstrations defending the right to housing, while stressing the personal cost behind the public debate.

“The housing debate is at the forefront, but the cost to get here has been far too high,” the union said.

It also recalled the words Maricarmen frequently shared with campaigners: “Fight, keep fighting for what is yours.”

The union pledged to continue its work with the strength and courage it said she had shown.

A Lifetime in One Home

Maricarmen had lived in the flat throughout her life. Her father signed the original rent-controlled tenancy agreement in 1956. Her mother took over the tenancy in 1960, followed by Maricarmen herself in 2005.

Changes to rental legislation and a subsequent property transaction led to a legal dispute over her right to remain under the inherited agreement.

She initially won her case, but the Provincial Court later ruled in favour of the property company and authorised her eviction.

Following her removal, Urbagestión agreed to allow her to return after intervention by Madrid City Council. That decision offered the prospect of ending a dispute that had drawn national attention.

For Maricarmen, however, the agreement came before a homecoming that never happened. Her death leaves housing campaigners mourning the woman whose fight to remain in her lifelong home became a cause far beyond her own front door.