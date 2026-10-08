



Two women were seriously injured in the Murcia incident. The suspect was on prison leave while serving a sentence for a homicide committed in 2013.

Guardia Civil officers have arrested a 42-year-old man after a car struck five female cyclists near Cañada de San Pedro, Murcia, on Sunday, 4 October.

The incident happened at around 11am on the RM-F18 road linking La Pedrera reservoir with the village. The women, all Murcia residents, regularly cycled together.

According to investigators, the driver turned around approximately 200 metres after the collision and returned, allegedly attempting to run them over again.

The cyclists scrambled towards the roadside ditch, with some helping injured companions who were still lying in the road to escape the approaching vehicle.

Police say the driver then fled, abandoned his car a few kilometres away and continued on foot through nearby countryside. Officers launched a search and arrested him shortly afterwards.

Three cyclists required hospital treatment. Two suffered serious injuries, while the third sustained minor injuries.

The suspect tested positive in a preliminary drug screening. Guardia Civil said he was on authorised prison leave while serving a sentence for an intentional homicide committed in 2013.

He is being investigated on suspicion of attempted homicide, causing injury, leaving the scene of a collision and driving under the influence of drugs.