



Torrevieja will hold public ceremonies on 9 and 12 October to celebrate Valencian Community Day and the feast of Our Lady of the Pillar, patron saint of the Guardia Civil.

On Friday, 9 October, at 11am, Mayor Eduardo Dolón will lead celebrations in Plaza de la Constitución. The Valencian flag, the Senyera, will be raised, while the Unión Musical Torrevejense band performs the anthems of Torrevieja, the Valencian Community and Spain.

Civil Protection volunteers will also receive awards recognising their dedication and service to the community.

On Monday, 12 October, celebrations will begin with Mass at noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception. This will be followed by a military ceremony on Paseo Vista Alegre, open to the public, featuring the raising of Spain’s national flag and a tribute to those who gave their lives for the country.

The council invites residents and visitors to attend both events.