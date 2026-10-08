



Valencia’s regional Health Department has been given one month to explain gaps in SAMU medical cover and its failure to answer union complaints.

The Valencian Ombudsman has opened an investigation into complaints about doctor shortages in Orihuela’s emergency ambulance service and the health authorities’ failure to respond to repeated warnings.

The Síndic de Greuges of the Valencian Community has accepted a complaint from the UGT union and requested a detailed report from the regional Health Department on emergency medical provision in the Vega Baja.

The complaint was submitted by Trinidad Cintas Bravo, UGT’s union delegate and legal representative in the Orihuela Health Department. It concerns shortages of healthcare resources and the absence of doctors from some shifts in the Emergency Medical Assistance Service, known as SAMU.

UGT says the situation affects a population of more than 170,000 people served by the Orihuela health area.

The union submitted written requests to departmental management on 31 July 2024 and 20 August 2025, calling for urgent measures to ensure adequate medical cover. According to the Ombudsman’s resolution, neither received an explicit response.

UGT subsequently lodged a formal complaint with the Síndic on 24 July.

In accepting the complaint for investigation, the Ombudsman identified indications of a possible breach of the right to good administration and the right to receive an explicit response from public authorities. These rights are recognised under the Valencian Statute of Autonomy and the legislation governing the institution.

The union alleges that staffing shortages are compromising the quality and safety of emergency care across the area.

Its concerns include SAMU ambulances operating without an assigned doctor during certain shifts, longer response times to life-threatening emergencies and increasing pressure on the professionals who remain on duty.

UGT also accuses the regional Health Department of failing to explain how it intends to guarantee safe and effective emergency care despite repeated warnings from staff.

The Ombudsman has given the department one month to report on the allegations, explain why the union’s correspondence went unanswered and set out the measures adopted or planned to ensure adequate medical cover.

The resolution also warns that a failure to cooperate could constitute a breach of the department’s statutory duty to assist the Ombudsman’s investigation.

UGT welcomed the decision, describing it as institutional backing for concerns raised over several years. The union says the investigation provides an opportunity for the health authorities to explain their position and take action to prevent further deterioration of emergency services in the Vega Baja.