



Orihuela’s Socialist Municipal Group has accused the PP-Vox coalition government of failing to provide almost half the shuttle-bus service planned to improve access to Barranco Rubio beach.

The service ended on September 15 after operating for only 39 of its scheduled 77 days, according to documents examined by the PSOE. It was originally due to run daily from July 1, but did not begin until August 8.

The shuttle connected Calle Lope de Vega with Calle Calderón de la Barca, operating between 10am and 3pm with departures approximately every 20 minutes. The contract provided for 385 operating hours and 1,232 journeys.

However, the delayed launch reportedly resulted in the loss of 190 hours and 608 journeys—a reduction of 49.35 per cent from the service initially planned.

Socialist councillor Juan López

Socialist councillor Juan López said the contract’s timetable showed it had been impossible for the shuttle to begin on July 1 because the tendering process started too late.

“PP and Vox acted so late that half the service could no longer be provided,” he said.

López argued that the greatest need had been during July and the busiest weeks of the tourist season. The service was intended particularly for people with reduced mobility, elderly residents, families experiencing access difficulties and users of the beach’s adapted bathing facilities.

According to the PSOE, only one invoice for €7,926.60 has so far been approved, compared with a total contract value of €25,431.33. The party said the difference should not be presented as a saving because it resulted from residents receiving substantially fewer days, hours and journeys than promised.

The shuttle was introduced as a temporary measure because the Barranco Rubio lift remained out of service. Coastal affairs councillor Manuel Mestre had previously announced that the lift would be repaired in time for summer 2025.

The PSOE said another summer had now passed without the lift operating and with the replacement shuttle available for only around half its planned period.

López accused the municipal government of repeatedly announcing measures that were either delayed or never delivered, leaving Orihuela Costa residents with reduced accessibility throughout much of the summer.