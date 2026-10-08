



The coastal sports complex is among 13 municipal sites requiring repairs after inspections identified faults that could lead to electrical accidents, short circuits or fires.

Serious electrical safety defects have been identified in transformer installations serving public facilities across Orihuela, with the Orihuela Costa municipal sports centre facing one of the largest repair bills.

The council has put a €57,439 contract out to tender to rectify deficiencies at 13 sites, including sports complexes, schools, cultural venues and other municipal facilities.

The coastal sports centre, known as the CDM de la Costa, has been allocated €5,800 for remedial work — the second-highest amount listed, behind the Teatro Circo’s €8,000.

Mandatory inspections by authorised control bodies, known as OCA, identified both serious and minor defects. The installations received conditional inspection results, requiring the faults to be corrected within a maximum of six months.

The council’s Infrastructure Department considers the work urgent, warning that the deficiencies pose risks to people, installations and the continuity of electricity supplies.

Across the inspected sites, faults include expired protective equipment and fire extinguishers, emergency lighting that does not work, electrical protection systems that fail to meet regulations, damaged fuses and components, and metal parts without earthing.

The supplied report does not specify which individual defects were found at the Orihuela Costa sports centre.

Transformer installations adjust electricity voltage for use within buildings and other facilities. The council’s technical report stresses that those covered by the contract supply important municipal infrastructure, including administrative premises, street lighting, drinking-water pumping systems and educational centres.

It warns that unresolved faults could cause electrical accidents, short circuits or fires, potentially endangering council technical staff, maintenance contractors and members of the public.

The tender sets a 45-day completion period, although companies offering to finish sooner will receive additional points during the assessment process. Price remains the most heavily weighted criterion, followed by the proposed reduction in the completion time.

The department, headed by councillor Víctor Valverde, says faster delivery is justified by the need to restore regulatory compliance, protect users and maintain public services.

Contractors could carry out repairs at several locations simultaneously by assigning additional staff and equipment. Failure to meet the agreed deadline would attract a €2,000 penalty for each day of delay.

Other sites requiring work include the School of Art and Design’s Applied Arts pavilion, allocated €4,500; the Oriol Occupational Centre and Antonio Sequeros Special Education Centre, €4,077; and the Villar Palasí and Fernando Loaces schools, €3,015.

Repairs are also planned at the Palacio del Agua, La Lonja conservatory and auditorium, La Murada sports centre, the fountain and garden installations at Glorieta Gabriel Miró, and school and sports facilities in La Aparecida and Desamparados.

El Palmeral sports facilities and the Local Police station on Calle Monserrate Salinas are also included. At Desamparados, the work additionally involves pruning nearby trees to restore the required safety clearance.

For Orihuela Costa, the findings place the electrical infrastructure serving a major public sports facility among the council’s priority repairs, with the tender intended to address the identified risks promptly.