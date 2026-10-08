



For over 10 years the ADAPT Theatre Group has worked closely with Las Esperanzas primary school in San Pedro del Pinatar in a variety of ways. A portion of our funds always goes towards buying essential materials for the pupils from needy families and this year the money will go towards buying reading material for their school library.

For many years as well, the school has provided us with a very lively audience for our final dress rehearsal. The presence of this audience is enormously helpful for us as well as a day out and big treat for the school.

However, from our point of view the most important collaboration with the school comes in the form of the children’s dance group for the panto performances. The pupils are chosen by their teachers who also coach them in the dance numbers they will perform on stage. The group consists of between 8 and 12 boys and girls with ages ranging from 10 to 11 years old.

We also involve the children in some of the action on stage, with lines that they speak in English, which means our director and producer make several visits to the school during their morning break to rehearse all the details.

The arrangement is an enriching experience for all concerned and strengthens our links with the town of San Pedro all the more.

Aladdin which will be performed at the Geli Albaladejo Theatre, San Pedro del Pinatar on Friday 27th November at 7 p.m. and Saturday 28th November at 12 noon and 7 p.m. Tickets can be obtained online at bit.ly/Aladdin2026 and are also available at the following outlets: Papelería Librería ARCO, Avda Dr. Artero Guirao, 63, San Pedro del Pinatar. Annie’s Bar, opposite Parque de los Reyes, Lo Pagán and Spanish Home Finders, Avda. Pino 64, Pinar de Campoverde.

You can also Whatsapp Eric on 656 36 1098 or Yolanda on 606 14 10 34