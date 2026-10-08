



One of the town’s best-known attractions is returning to the port as the council opens a new pedestrian esplanade following an €11.1 million redevelopment.

Fairground rides are being installed on Torrevieja’s waterfront once again, more than three years after the popular attraction was moved to make way for the port redevelopment.

The return marks a major step towards bringing activity back to the seafront, where residents have only just begun exploring the newly opened pedestrian space around the former Paseo and Avenida de la Libertad.

The funfair left its traditional waterfront site in early 2023 as construction began on the new leisure complex and surrounding public areas. Since then, operators have traded at the Antonio Soria Park market site, more than two kilometres from the town centre.

That temporary location proved difficult outside the peak holiday season. During the relocation, the council supported operators by exempting them from municipal fees.

Around half of the approximately 80 attractions that operate in Torrevieja during the busiest months are expected to return initially. The renovated venue offers a more open, accessible and safer setting, with infrastructure installed specifically to accommodate the rides.

The council has formally accepted part of the completed works, allowing the funfair’s return while improvements continue elsewhere.

Municipal investment totals approximately €11.1 million across two contracts covering primary and secondary electrical infrastructure and associated works. Awarded to companies within the Hozono Global Group, the contracts were valued at €3,265,085 and €7,863,401, with subsequent changes to costs and completion schedules.

The wider project also involved temporarily relocating the waterfront market stalls to Avenida de la Estación, at a cost exceeding €200,000.

Operators returning to the port face higher charges for occupying the site. The council has increased its fees following a substantial rise in the amount charged by the Generalitat, which controls the port land.

Those additional costs may influence how many itinerant attractions remain during quieter periods.

Although the venue has permanent service infrastructure, approval from the electricity supplier is still outstanding. In the meantime, rides will rely on generators, which the site has also been designed to accommodate.

Paving and landscaping continue along the former Avenida de la Libertad. This section is becoming the principal planted area of the pedestrian esplanade, with flower beds and palm trees surrounding an existing row of ficus trees.

More growing space has been provided around the trees to help prevent roots from lifting the paving, a problem that previously affected Paseo de la Libertad. Reinforced concrete beneath the new surface is also designed to support the weight of fairground attractions.

The opening has revealed the new walk-through fountain, alongside a revised arrangement of benches and tree planters. More than 50 trees have now been planted, although their young size means shade remains limited across the broad esplanade.

Pedestrian access from Plaza Castelar, Capdepont and Rambla Juan Mateo has also improved, with small landscaped areas introduced along the approaches. Some sections remain fenced off as work continues.

For nearby residents, however, the return brings questions as well as anticipation. With the rides now positioned closer to homes in the town centre, concerns are emerging over noise and potential disturbance.

The funfair’s comeback nevertheless restores a familiar attraction to Torrevieja’s seafront, reconnecting it with the waterfront setting that helped make it a favourite with generations of residents and visitors.