



Orihuela Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the seventh edition of its Business and Economy Night on October 1 as part of events marking the organisation’s 125th anniversary.

The gala will be held in the cloister of the former university at Santo Domingo Diocesan College. It will recognise the achievements of businesses, retailers and professionals contributing to the economic development of Orihuela and the wider Vega Baja area.

Cristina Torres, first vice-president of the chamber, said this year’s event would be particularly significant because it coincides with the institution’s milestone anniversary.

Central Hisúmer will receive the Internationalisation Award, while Genetic Analysis Strategies has been selected for the Technological Innovation Award. Caliente 1986 will be presented with the Select Retail Award.

TM Real Estate Group will be recognised for its business achievements and long-standing contribution, while Las Ramblas Golf will receive the Sustainable Tourism Development Award.

The chamber’s Juan Cerdán Honorary Award will be presented to Domingo Alcocer, founder of the Doalco Group, in recognition of his extensive business career in Orihuela and the Vega Baja.

Torres said the event celebrates the work, dedication and achievements of companies, self-employed workers and professionals who support economic growth throughout the city and the surrounding area.

Orihuela Council’s Department of Commerce and Caja Rural Central continue as the gala’s principal long-standing sponsors. This year’s list of participating businesses has expanded to include Print DV, Grupo TM, Veolia, Santamar de la Vega, Vegafibra, Tabisam, Grupo Antón, Grupo Marcos, CRL Importaciones Heineken, Traders Matt Group, Evocivil and Cupoola by Vegametal.

Torres thanked the sponsors and collaborating companies for their support, saying the celebration would not be possible without their involvement.

Journalist Ana Carrillo will host the event, which traditionally brings together business leaders, representatives of civil society and public officials from Orihuela, Alicante province and across the Valencian Community.