



Torrevieja Council has opened applications for municipal grants to help families meet the cost of school supplies and educational computer equipment for the 2026/27 academic year.

The grants are available to pupils enrolled in the second cycle of Infant Education, Primary Education or Compulsory Secondary Education at state-funded schools, including publicly funded private schools.

Families may receive up to €200 for each eligible pupil. The amount awarded will depend on household income per person and the applicant’s score under the assessment criteria established by the council.

The scheme is intended to ease the financial pressure associated with the beginning of the school year. It can provide partial reimbursement for traditional school supplies and computer equipment purchased for educational use.

Applicants must be registered on the municipal census and living in Torrevieja. The family must have met this residency requirement for at least two years before the application deadline.

The pupil must be enrolled for the 2026/27 academic year. Applicants must also be up to date with their tax, Social Security and Torrevieja Council obligations and must not have any previous municipal grants awaiting justification.

In cases involving separated or divorced parents, the registration and residency conditions will apply to the parent who has legal custody of the child.

The grants will be awarded through a competitive assessment process, with particular consideration given to household income and social or family circumstances. Any payment awarded cannot exceed the amount actually spent and supported by valid documentation.

Applications should preferably be submitted electronically through Torrevieja Council’s online office. People without a digital signature may appoint an officially accredited representative to complete the process on their behalf. Applications may also be submitted through the other channels permitted under Spain’s administrative procedure legislation.

Supporting documents include the applicant’s DNI or NIE, the family record book, proof of the pupil’s enrolment, relevant income and family-status documentation, bank account details showing the IBAN, and invoices and proof of payment for the school or computer equipment purchased.

A separate application must be completed for each child for whom financial assistance is requested.

The application deadline is October 14. Full conditions, application forms and further information are available at www.torrevieja.es under the grants and subsidies section.